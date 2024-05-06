Depressive disorder (also known as depression) is a common mental disorder that involves a prolonged period of low mood or loss of pleasure or interest in activities. In fact, there is nothing terrible about depression, but it is a large unhappy. We know that human diseases can be divided into two categories, one is physical diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, uremia and so on, and the other is non-physical diseases are mental diseases, such as mental illness, neuropathy, depression. So what does depression have to do with the body?

After experiencing many cases of depression, I found that depression is nothing more than the patient experienced the setbacks of life, the spirit before the body was defeated by the unfortunate experience. At this time, the body of depressed patients is not very healthy. So there are problems with the liver, kidney, spleen and stomach of patients with depression. Depression patients first hurt the liver and kidney, a long time will hurt the spleen and stomach.

I am not a psychologist, and I do not deny the role of psychology in the treatment of depression, but there is no psychological knowledge in MINDCUROLOGY. This point needs to be paid special attention to when learning MINDCUROLOGY.

The MINDCUROLOGY’s treatment of depression from the beginning of the physical disease, the first MIND massage the liver and kidney, liver and kidney function to improve and then massage the spleen and stomach. Liver, kidney, spleen and stomach function improved. The physical depression foundation does not exist, just imagine, How can a physically strong person be depressed? This can be demonstrated from a simple example, such as some major criminal cases criminals, such as murderers, etc., these people can not be said to describe the experience of frustration. So why do so few of these people suffer from depression? It is because these people are physically very strong, and the spirit is relatively lacking. So a person who is physically very healthy is much less likely to suffer from depression. This is the reason why the material base determines the superstructure.

A typical case is a 28-year-old male who is engaged in securities trading and has been taking medication for more than 2 years before receiving MINDCUROLOGY treatment. There is no effect, which means that suffering from depression. He came to me with great hope. Through conversation, he told me that his liver area felt a little painful when pressed with his hands, so I taught him to use MIND to massage the liver. At the beginning, he was not very good at MIND massage, so he had to use his hands to assist in doing MIND massage. In about a week, he said that the liver area was soft and it no longer hurt when pressed. At this time, he was also proficient in using MIND massage techniques. In the next 2 weeks, He also had massages on the kidneys, spleen and stomach and other internal organs. In about 3 weeks in total, the patient's diet and sleep returned to normal, which shows that the patient's body is very healthy. The symptoms of depression also disappeared at the same time.

Therefore, patients with depression in the body to get MINDCUROLOGY’s treatment at the same time, be sure to remove spiritual worries, such as timely removal of debt, Leave a bad job, as far as possible to forget unpleasant experiences and so on. Physical and mental health, depression will be truly cured.

