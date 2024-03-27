As the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY, MIND massage has received more and more attention and consultation from many readers. The MIND here is a collection of temperature, shape, and movement attributes. These attributes begin with imagination, but in the end they must be combined with the body's feelings to complete. The temperature of the MIND , the shape properties. I can perfectly describe the attribute of movement by borrowing a sentence from one of my outstanding students, "The movement of MIND is as simple as rolling the eyeballs!" What would you do if you want to move the eyeballs in real life? Doesn’t it seem like you don’t need to do anything, your eyes are already turning in just a moment of MIND ? Therefore, MIND massage techniques are not easy to describe, but the actual operation is very simple. To master MIND massage techniques as soon as possible, you must read more and practice more. Practice makes perfect.

1. Drinking water practice: We drink a lot of water drinks every day, such as hot water, cold water, etc., and few of them are consistent with our body temperature. At this time, will we feel the heat of hot water or the coolness of cold water? And careful readers will also feel the flow of water in our bodies during the process of drinking water. What you have to do at this time is to try to feel the flow trajectory of the water and try to use your MIND to change its flow trajectory and shape. For example, there is a very appropriate saying that "a warm current surges throughout the body". How can the heat of a mouthful of water be achieved? Flowing throughout the body, this is the power of MIND at work. "A warm current surges throughout the body" only occasionally occurs at a specific time and place. What we need to practice is to make this phenomenon appear at any time with our thoughts. Don't be too demanding on yourself when you start practicing. As long as the direction of the water flow changes a little, it is a success, or if the shape of the water flow becomes thicker, it is also a success. As long as you keep practicing, the temperature, shape, and movement attributes of your MIND can all be completed.

2. Wrist holding exercise: Use one hand to hold the wrist of the other hand, and let the heat and strength of the hand be transferred to the wrist of the other hand. At this time, try to remember that the heat and strength of the hand are transferred to the other hand. Feel the feeling on the wrist, then remove the holding hand, and from memory, use your MIND to repeat the feeling of heat and strength when the hand is transferred to the wrist of the other hand. Practice this repeatedly until you can feel the feeling of holding your wrist with your hands without the assistance of holding your wrist. What should I do if my hands don’t feel warm while doing this exercise? You can rub your hands together until they feel warm. Or you can put your hands into your clothes to warm them for a while, etc.

3. Point to the center of your eyebrows with your finger: Use your index finger to point to the center of your eyebrows 20 centimeters away from your eyebrows, and slowly get closer to your center of your eyebrows. Your eyes should be staring at your index finger. As your index finger slowly approaches and your eyes gaze, your center of your eyebrows will slowly feel sore and swollen, but at this time your index finger does not touch your body. This feeling is what we want when doing MIND massage. The specifics may be different depending on individual physical health conditions. It doesn't matter, don't put too much emphasis on what the specific acid swelling looks like and to what extent. Once you feel it, just do it seriously. If you don't get good results by yourself, you can ask your family members to help. They can point their index finger to the center of your eyebrows and then slowly approach it. And the movement of your index finger while gazing at your family members remains unchanged. Everyone will have that sore feeling. Feel the above feeling and try to amplify and move it. If you succeed in the center of the eyebrow, you can try to achieve it in other parts of the body.

Apply what you have learned, as long as you apply the results of the above exercises to our internal organs, you can treat diseases with MIND massage. Don't underestimate MIND massage because it is simple. If you master this technique, you can be cured of all diseases. Because “No disease in the world, only stasis and blockage“. and MIND massage specializes in treating blood stasis and blockage. Are you still afraid of getting sick? Are you still worried about high medical expenses? The feeling of having your health in your own hands is wonderful and confident.

