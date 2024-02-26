The invention and discovery of MINDCUROLOGY completely changed our understanding of diseases and the treatment of diseases. Diseases that were difficult to cure in the past will be cured by MINDCUROLOGY. The theory and practice of MINDCUROLOGY have made up for the serious flaw of modern medicine, that is, the speed of blood flow is the root cause of human diseases. This well explains the complete process of disease occurrence, development, treatment, and recovery. This reveals an important concept of disease treatment. Self-healing is the most effective way to treat diseases. Because the speed of blood flow can be increased through thoughts. And there are no side effects. While drugs speed up blood flow, they also have very large side effects, which is unacceptable.

So what changes will the emergence of MINDCUROLOGY bring to our lives?

1. Growth of self-confidence: MINDCUROLOGY starts from the root cause of the disease, so the treatment effect of the disease is fast and accurate. No pain, no sequelae, no side effects. Not limited by time or place. All the advantages are beyond the reach of traditional medicine. Therefore, once a patient successfully recovers from a disease, even a minor one, his self-confidence will be greatly improved and he will be freed from the fear of previous diseases. This increase in self-confidence is not limited to diseases, but will extend to work, study, and other aspects of life (including sexual ability, of course).

2. Changes in the concept of disease: In the past, people believed that only hospitals were the best place to treat diseases, but MINDCUROLOGY tells you that you yourself are the best doctor for your disease. This does not require you to learn all kinds of medical knowledge that doctors have, because the theory and practice of MINDCUROLOGY are very simple. It is enough to read my posts carefully and become your own doctor. The change of concept is also a difficulty for every reader who comes into contact with my MINDCUROLOGY for the first time to learn MINDCUROLOGY. requires your special attention. Fortunately MINDCUROLOGY is simple and efficient.

3. Rejuvenation: Due to the good therapeutic effect of MINDCUROLOGY, patients who recover from the disease are different from before in that their body and mood recover. The most important thing is that the body can recover to the state before suffering from the disease. Even better, and not at the cost of losing some functionality. For example, doctors will usually give you advice when you are recovering from a disease, "Stop smoking, stop drinking, and abstain from sex. These are all harmful to your disease." So, in the end, who are you? A living person can’t do it either, haha. There are no such taboos in the recovery process of MINDCUROLOGY. As long as you don't ruin your body too much, everything else is okay and there are no taboos. There is no such thing after recovery. Of course, moderating some hobbies is still necessary for the body to fully recover.

4. Drug-free: Many people reserve many drugs in life, but after mastering MINDCUROLOGY, many drugs will have no use. Even vitamins are of little use. This is because many drugs do great harm to the spleen, stomach and intestines, and as the age increases, the gastrointestinal function weakens, so vitamin supplements are needed. However, MINDCUROLOGY treats diseases without any harm to the body, and of course there is no harm to the spleen, stomach and intestines. There is no need to supplement any vitamins. Regular mind massage of the spleen and stomach will also enhance the function of the spleen and stomach. Although mindfulness massage is not effective in treating colds, people who regularly do mindfulness massage will not catch colds and do not need cold medicine. By the same token, MINDCUROLOGY has no effect on treating COVID-19, but its preventive effect should still be good. This is because MINDCUROLOGY greatly improves the body's immunity and self-healing power.

5. Anonymous diseases: MINDCUROLOGY believes that diseases are only caused by blood stasis, so diseases such as diabetes, cancer, tumors, etc. have little meaning for MINDCUROLOGY to treat diseases. Therefore, once you master the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY, massage according to MINDCUROLOGY Just practice the theory and practice. These can be obtained by reading my posts.

6. Changes in life: A healthy body is the basis of all other things, so mastering MINDCUROLOGY is equivalent to extending an athlete's sports cycle, which is equivalent to extending an actor's acting career. Is there anything that does not take a healthy body as the basis? What about the basic ones? MINDCUROLOGY doesn't just change your health. But it changes your life.

7. Nationalization: The disease treatment effect of MINDCUROLOGY is unmatched by any previous treatment method. It will definitely be recognized and accepted by most people as people's awareness of MINDCUROLOGY increases.

Dear reader, what do you think about this? Hope to see your comments.

