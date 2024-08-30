Let's take a brief look at our life process. In order to maintain life, we need to eat food. In order to digest and absorb, we also need water. At the same time, water, as a part of the blood, is responsible for transporting the energy absorbed by the food to various parts of the body. To maintain life needs. The spleen, stomach and intestines are responsible for the digestion and absorption of food. The liver and kidneys are responsible for the decomposition of absorbed substances and the synthesis of blood. At the same time, the kidneys are mainly responsible for the metabolism of water, while the heart and lungs provide energy for the transportation of blood to various organs of the human body. Therefore, the organic cooperation of our internal organs is the best guarantee of our vitality. The faster the blood flows, the more blood will be provided to each organ, and vice versa. Therefore, the blood flow rate is the main factor affecting health.

The above is a simple ideal process. It can also be seen that our internal organs are like a machine, and they are also limited by working hours and workload. Working hours are the biological clock of life. If the time of each meal is not determined every day, the biological clock will be confused, and the digestion and absorption functions will go wrong. Over time, other organs will also go wrong, and diseases will come. Eating too much food will also cause excessive burden on internal organs, and at the same time increase weight. The increase in weight requires more blood supply, which in turn increases the burden on internal organs. Therefore, eating too much food will cause a vicious cycle in the body's operation. It is also the root cause of many diseases.

Sleep is part of our biological clock, which is evolved by the human body to adapt to the natural environment. Staying up late is the "best way" to break this biological clock. Disordered sleep time will bring about confusion in the biological clock, which will also bring about confusion in the biological clocks of all organs in the body, and diseases will begin to accumulate.

Emotions affect appetite first, so eating some of your favorite food can relieve your low mood, but using food as a long-term means of relieving your mood will make you fat, which is not good for your health.

All the damage to the body causes the blood flow in the body to slow down. The internal organs of our body are no longer in a perfect state of coordination with each other, that is, the amount of blood obtained by each organ is also different, that is, the degree of blood congestion in different organs is also different. There may be more than ten organs involved in our body's metabolism, so the variety of disease manifestations is the combination of the disease states of these organs. This is a mathematical question, which can reach tens of thousands or even more. We don't have to delve into it. Therefore, the various manifestations of various diseases are also caused by blood congestion. It's just that the location of the congestion is different. The theory that blood flow rate is the main factor of disease cannot be denied.

We call organs that participate in human metabolism functional organs (heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, stomach, etc.), which are the key to disease and treatment, while organs that do not directly participate in metabolism are called non-functional organs (hands, feet, ears, nose, etc.). They play a small role in the process of disease and treatment.

From the above, we can conclude that there is no strict boundary between disease and health. The ever-changing diseases are just caused by blood stasis in different parts.

Any disease is not a big deal. Not having a proper cure is a big deal.

