Many people think that healing diseases with MIND is both magical and mysterious. No medicine is needed to treat the disease, the effect is quick and there are no side effects. The most amazing thing is that it subverts the traditional concept of treating one disease with one drug. A kind of MIND massage technology can treat almost all diseases. It truly realizes the dream of human self-healing.

So how can MIND massage be realized? Today I will tell you that MIND massage is actually a very simple thing. In essence, it is our human instinct. For example, what is the purpose of our instinctive breathing movements ? It is to transport blood to all parts of the body. The function of MIND massage is to activate the flow of blood and speed up the flow of blood. The essence is the same as the purpose of breathing. Strictly speaking, it is an amplified effect of breathing. It can also be considered that MIND massage is an amplifier of breathing.

And we are doing MIND massage every day intentionally or unintentionally. For example, stretching is a stretching action done when we feel discomfort in the waist. The purpose is very simple: to stretch the waist to relieve the discomfort in the waist. This action is to activate the blood in the waist to relieve waist discomfort. In fact, what many people ignore about this simple action is the role of MIND. Think about it carefully. What would it be like if there was no intention involved in this action, haha. So MIND massage just strengthens our daily instinctive actions. There are many more such examples. I hope you can find some and tell me in the comments below.

Once you take into account every detail of life, the onset, development, and recovery of the disease. If you think about it carefully and do research, you will discover the magic of MIND in healing diseases. But now it’s easy, you just need to read my post instead of doing your own research. Isn't it simpler? You will also find that drug treatment is really not the best choice. Especially for middle-aged and elderly people, MINDCUROLOGY is the first choice.

Now on Substack, many subscribers have benefited from the healing techniques of MINDCUROLOGY, which is simple and efficient and cannot be replaced by any medicine. This is because the MIND massage technique is our human instinctive skill, and learning it is the easiest thing. It is even as simple as breathing. Think carefully about what instincts we have? Learn and master MINDCUROLOGY as soon as possible. Your life is really incomplete without the company of MINDCUROLOGY.

Many people like family doctors, but no family doctor is more responsible than MINDCUROLOGY. Do you think I am right? ? ? Nothing is more important than health, MINDCUROLOGY can bring you health. Then MINDCUROLOGY is the most important thing. Do you understand this simple truth? 🐮🐮🐮 We may have done many mistakes in our life, but missing out on MINDCUROLOGY may be the biggest mistake we have made in our life.

