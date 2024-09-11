Everyone knows the importance of blood. But few people know how to treat diseases through blood. Blood is essential to our body, but few people know how to increase blood or reduce blood. Reading this article will be one of the greatest gains in your life. It will also change your deep understanding of MINDCUROLOGY.

First of all, we have to state the fact that a healthy body produces more blood, while an unhealthy body produces less blood. In a short period of time, the amount of blood produced by our body is relatively stable. The conclusion is that a body with more blood is healthy, while a body with less blood is unhealthy. In other words, it is anemia. This is to look at the body as a whole. So how to increase blood? Healthy internal organs will produce enough blood, while unhealthy internal organs will produce less blood.

The amount of blood is relatively stable over a period of time. If you overeat, the blood will be relatively concentrated in the stomach to digest the excess food. In this way, other parts of the body will suffer from ischemia, and you will feel drowsy and weak. If you get angry while eating, you will have stomachache. Why is that? Because when you are angry, the blood used to digest food will leave the stomach. The stomach will have stomachache when it lacks blood to digest food. Normally, the amount of blood produced every day is the same as the amount of blood consumed. The body's blood volume will be relatively stable, and it will also be relatively healthy. Staying up late, indulging, and overeating will consume too much blood, the balance of blood volume in the body will be broken, and health will begin to leave you.

Long-term lack of blood flow to a certain part of our body will cause illness there, so you should know that your illness, whether it is a major illness or a minor illness, is caused by your own behavior. If you sit in front of the computer and write all day, your brain will lack blood flow. Poor eyesight and unkempt appearance are in line with your actual life. 😃😃😃. Excessive indulgence and excessive pursuit of climax and enjoyment will cause prostatitis, which is you.

Let's talk about the composition of blood. Let's talk about an extreme case. What will happen if you only drink water every day? The blood will become lighter (too much water), and finally there will be only water but no blood in the blood. But no one can wait until that time. 😃😃😃. So nutritious diet is very important. What about taking medicine? Remember that medicine will not only go to the place where it needs to be treated, but will flow to every corner of the body with the blood. Some will always be deposited in a certain part of the body. And these "impurities" are difficult to remove.

How about that? The disease is explained clearly without any medical vocabulary. MINDCUROLOGY is also so simple that there is no need to learn any additional knowledge. Simple common sense is enough.

Another important indicator of healthy blood is the blood flow rate. From the perspective of a certain part of our body, the diseased part lacks blood and the blood flow rate there is also slow. MIND massage speeds up the blood flow rate here, that is, the blood supply here increases, and gradually the blood volume and blood flow rate here are improved. The health of this part is restored.

