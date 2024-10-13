Many people have a wrong understanding of diseases, and they also have a wrong understanding of skin diseases. They think that diseases are mysterious and scary. The real cause of disease is only one, which is the blockage of blood circulation. Bacteria and viruses just take advantage of the opportunity to enter. The so-called flies don't bite seamless eggs. This is the reason. Therefore, some skin diseases may involve viruses and bacteria, but the role of bacteria and viruses is also secondary.

There are many types of skin diseases, and there are many types of diseases. This is not a big deal. It's just that the location of blood stasis is different. First of all, we know and have seen the intuitive manifestations of skin diseases. Therefore, skin diseases are first caused by blood stasis in the skin. However, the skin is only a non-functional organ in our body and does not participate in metabolism. so the cause of skin diseases is mainly in the internal organs, that is, the dysfunction of the internal organs. It is generally believed that the lungs are the primary cause of skin diseases.

In summary, the focus of MIND massage is on the lungs, followed by the spine, liver and kidneys, and finally the diseased skin. The fact that the skin MIND massage is placed last also shows that the cause of skin diseases is in the internal organs, and the skin is just a superficial manifestation. Is it time-consuming and difficult to massage many organs to treat skin diseases? The answer is no, MIND massage is both simple and efficient. The cure of any disease will be effective and complete within a few days. At most, it will take a few weeks. It also shows that it is difficult to treat skin diseases with oral medications, because it is difficult for drugs to treat multiple organs at the same time. Topical medications may have significant effects, but they only treat the symptoms and not the root cause. Skin cancer is just a serious skin disease, so its treatment is no different from that of a skin disease.

Some congenital skin diseases may be more difficult to cure, perhaps because the congenital disease has already caused physical damage inside the body, which MIND massage cannot cure. Perhaps in the future, MIND massage combined with surgical treatment can perfectly solve this problem.

