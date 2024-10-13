MIND massage Techniques for Skin Diseases (Cancer)
There is no disease in the world, only congestion and blockage
Many people have a wrong understanding of diseases, and they also have a wrong understanding of skin diseases. They think that diseases are mysterious and scary. The real cause of disease is only one, which is the blockage of blood circulation. Bacteria and viruses just take advantage of the opportunity to enter. The so-called flies don't bite seamless eggs. This is the reason. Therefore, some skin diseases may involve viruses and bacteria, but the role of bacteria and viruses is also secondary.
There are many types of skin diseases, and there are many types of diseases. This is not a big deal. It's just that the location of blood stasis is different. First of all, we know and have seen the intuitive manifestations of skin diseases. Therefore, skin diseases are first caused by blood stasis in the skin. However, the skin is only a non-functional organ in our body and does not participate in metabolism. so the cause of skin diseases is mainly in the internal organs, that is, the dysfunction of the internal organs. It is generally believed that the lungs are the primary cause of skin diseases.
In summary, the focus of MIND massage is on the lungs, followed by the spine, liver and kidneys, and finally the diseased skin. The fact that the skin MIND massage is placed last also shows that the cause of skin diseases is in the internal organs, and the skin is just a superficial manifestation. Is it time-consuming and difficult to massage many organs to treat skin diseases? The answer is no, MIND massage is both simple and efficient. The cure of any disease will be effective and complete within a few days. At most, it will take a few weeks. It also shows that it is difficult to treat skin diseases with oral medications, because it is difficult for drugs to treat multiple organs at the same time. Topical medications may have significant effects, but they only treat the symptoms and not the root cause. Skin cancer is just a serious skin disease, so its treatment is no different from that of a skin disease.
An case of a cure for a skin disease 👉 Click Here
Some congenital skin diseases may be more difficult to cure, perhaps because the congenital disease has already caused physical damage inside the body, which MIND massage cannot cure. Perhaps in the future, MIND massage combined with surgical treatment can perfectly solve this problem.
I've been able to work on congenital disease to remove some of the deepest stuff that is blocking the circulatory system but it has to follow the channel where it is trying to leave. Most people miss this part. if you press on your body, you immediately feel the extremity heat up, tingle and itch. So if there is an inner area that is blocked. if you remove the knots and kinks along the tube it can be removed. I start with the fingertips and the toes and specifically work through the joints where most things get held. Would love to chat more about what has been lost, forgotten and missed in ancient techniques.
There are things that the ancients didn't know about our toxic super yang world. It uses visualization, breath, reworking belief systems. but mostly it's working with pathway that the heat, density and toxin is trying to exit. The exits have been blocked. I've been channeling and can see, hear, and feel the energy and what it asks for and have been linking many practices to see astounding results.
Great article ... just wanted to add some information
My background is RN of 30 years with holistic practices and also a licensed massage therapist of 17 years .
In most cases with skin disorders or diseases, massage is contraindicated .
And I agree with you we have to look at the root cause . Usually it lies in the gut-skin axis. I'm sure you've heard of the gut-brain axis.
The gut microbiome plays a major part of our immune system, and also mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
Before I becane completely holistic, I had periods of time working at the VA as a nurse where I would be under extreme stress and my chest and neck would break out in hives and welts. I went to the best dermatologists here and they would give me topical creams and strong, topical steroids and it would make matters worse. It never cleared it up.
So I decided to start working on my gut and getting it balanced. Bone broth played a crucial role in that. And then I had to work on my perception of the stress and how I was going to deal with it. After addressing both of those issues, my skin healed completely..
The skin is the largest organ of the body, and it's our number one line of defense against all microorganisms. What some people may not know is that there Re good and bad bacteria. We should never try to get rid of the good bacteria because then the harmful bacteria will take over. I was always concerned about that during Covid because everybody was wiping everything down with bleach and whatever else they were using and killing a lot of the good bacteria, which would make matters worse.
I had a case with a man in the intensive care unit that got Steven Johnson Syndrome, which is basically where your skin starts peeling off of your body. His came from aspirin, which he had been taking for about 25 years due to heart conditions he had at age 20 and he was now 45. He took one every single day no problem until one day he took it and he developed Steven Johnson Syndrome.
The skin was falling off and we could not regulate his body temperature as well as many other things - was in the burn unit ICU and he had lost so much skin. He passed away at age 45. Another thing people don't realize is that any medication that you take can do this.
The other thing is that because Massage is contraindicated in so many skin disorders or diseases, that there is one way to treat it as well and that's through reflexology. And it works. I've worked on people with diabetes, skin issues, and so much more...but usually with skin issues I start with the gut and the mind.
Here's just one of thousands of articles that speak of what I'm mentioning above and I just wanted to share it .
Gut–Skin Axis: Current Knowledge of the Interrelationship between Microbial Dysbiosis and Skin Conditions
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7916842/
Thank you for the great article and I just wanted to add some more information.