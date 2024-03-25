Rhinitis, how does MINDCUROLOGY view this difficult-to-treat disease? The cause is simple. It is the weakened function of our internal organs that causes insufficient blood supply to the nasal cavity. That is, the nasal cavity is very cold. If the internal organs function weakly, it is easy to get internal fire1. When the internal fire ascends and encounters the very cold nasal cavity, it will condense into water. Why does the internal fire rise? This is a very simple physical phenomenon, hot air goes up and cold air goes down. Friends who live in cold areas will understand this truth deeply.
Specifically, the cause of rhinitis is middle deficiency and lung heat, or middle deficiency or lung heat. Then MIND2 massage can mainly do abdominal massage and lung massage. The MIND can start from the ribs and run down to the lower abdomen. Repeatedly, abdominal massage will massage the spleen, stomach, liver and kidneys. For lung massage, the MIND can start from both sides of the lungs and gradually move closer to the heart to massage the lungs. Finally, Once MIND reach the heart, can return. Repeatedly.
At the same time, the nasal cavity is also the focus of your MIND massage. The nasal cavity is relatively small. Compared with other organs, it does not matter where the MIND starts and ends. The MIND surrounds the entire nasal cavity, from the inside to the outside, or from the outside to the inside. All are possible. Or if you have enough time, you can do a MIND massage of the entire head. There are only advantages and no disadvantages to this. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY is the best treatment method because it is simple to treat and has no side effects. Even if you do it wrong, there will be no harm, but the results will be slower.
So with such a good MINDCUROLOGY, how do we know that our MIND massage is effective? In addition to the improvement of our disease symptoms, while we are doing MIND massage, our bodies will have various reactions, such as bowel sounds and intestinal peristalsis. The most important thing is that the place where the MIND pass through will generate heat in the body. Not everyone has this. Most of the time, it only occurs when the body is relatively healthy. Or you can deliberately use your MIND to heat a certain part of your body. In this case, the effect of MIND massage will be better. It’s just that this is relatively difficult. Beginners don’t need to pursue this heating MIND massage method too much.
To sum up, why MINDCUROLOGY is simple and efficient? It is because MINDCUROLOGY has found the true meaning of medicine. The speed of blood flow is the root cause of the disease. MIND massage is to speed up the flow of blood. In order to achieve the purpose of treating diseases, it is simple and efficient. MINDCUROLOGY becomes very simple and efficient. All diseases can be cured. MINDCUROLOGY does not require too much difficult knowledge, just common scientific knowledge in daily life is enough. Haha, isn’t it super simple? If you want to change your health, act quickly. If you have any questions, leave a message below. Due to time difference, the reply may be delayed. Please excuse me.
Body heat and irritability, flushed face and eyes, thirst and preference for cold drinks, severe toothache, hunger after eating too much, yellow urine, dry stool, red tongue with yellow coating; if acne occurs locally, it will be characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain. As the main symptoms. Symptoms of deficiency fire: recurring sores on the mouth and tongue, heat in the palms and soles that is evident at night, red cheekbones, dry mouth and throat, spontaneous sweating, night sweats, or poor sleep, toothache, lack of appetite, red tongue with less coating.
The definition of MIND here is an energy substance that has temperature, shape, and can move. This is different from the usual definition of MIND. It is also the key to learning and mastering MINDCUROLOGY. To learn more, please read related articles.
Aloha and Mahalo for this post. I have suffered from chronic rhinitis and nasal polyps for many decades. Also, have had extensive instruction in chi gung meditation. One question, when you say to use MINDCUROLOGY for entire head. I was taught to not lead the chi into the brain as this would be explosive and damaging. What are your thoughts about this?
