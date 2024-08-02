In the past, due to my poor physical condition, I often went to see doctors and the doctors often asked me questions such as whether I had any genetic diseases, whether my parents had diabetes, heart disease, etc. Whenever this happened, I would have an indescribable fear in my heart. My mother died of diabetes, and my father died of heart disease. Will I also suffer from these terrible diseases in the future? Can diseases really be inherited?

Now, I haven't seen a doctor for more than ten years, but I think if I go to see a doctor now, the doctor will still say things that scare me, such as genetic diseases. Because the current medical situation has not changed, only I have changed. I hope that the person who can change in the future will be you.

So what exactly is a genetic disease? If you look at it from a scientific perspective, it is very scary. For example, the genetic characteristics of skin color are very accurate and there will not be any difference. If we infer the inheritance of diabetes, there should be no offspring of diabetic patients who are not diabetic, right? But the real world is not like this. Many of the various genetic diseases promoted by doctors are not inherited by the offspring of patients. If genetic diseases are scientific, then many diseases have exaggerated genetic properties, that is, many diseases are not genetic diseases. And medicine is powerless for many diseases, so giving these diseases the name of genetic diseases can get rid of the dilemma of doctors' incompetence. Have you ever been asked by a doctor about genetic diseases? Are you also confused by genetic diseases? I think you should be relieved after seeing this.

On the other hand, diseases can indeed be inherited, but humans are very smart species, and it is possible to overcome certain genetic attributes. Just like the river course will not change easily, but there will be a day when it will change, which is the so-called 30 years on the east side of the river, 30 years on the west side of the river. A big flood may be an opportunity to change the river course. What can we rely on to change the inertia of genetic diseases? MIND massage is the first choice. Because MIND massage can change the inertia of blood flow, which is very similar to the flood changing the river course. Examples in human reality can further illustrate this principle, that is, when women give birth, many women's physical constitutions will undergo fundamental changes before and after giving birth. Many diseases suffered before giving birth disappeared after giving birth. Examples of physical weakness after giving birth are extremely rare. This is the same as the flood changing and dredging the river course. The risk is great, but the benefits are also not small. The difference between MIND massage and this is that the benefits are great and the risks are almost zero.

Although genetic characteristics are not easy to change, it is only a matter of time. If genetic characteristics can never be changed, it means that humans cannot evolve from fish. The theory of evolution is a fallacy.

