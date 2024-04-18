What do you do when you feel like you're running low and you're not doing a good job? What do you do when you feel ugly? What do you do when you're in the arena feeling less competent than you used to? When you are sick, the first time you will think of MINDCUROLOGY?

If you have read more than ten of my articles, perhaps you can get the answer to the above questions, that is, the MIND massage, because we know that all the discomfort and disease are caused by the blockage of blood in our body, then in daily life we usually do more body MIND massage, Often insist on doing the MIND massage, Our skin will be smooth, and sub-health, obesity, insomnia, Immunocompromised, And a variety of difficult diseases, will slowly get better, restore the previous vitality. Even more than some of the previous Physical conditions. especially other drugs and physical fitness and other means can not achieve the goal. This can be explained by a Chinese idiom, which is "病入膏肓". This idiom says that when drugs are used to cure diseases, some diseases are beyond the reach of drugs. There are certain diseases that drugs can't help. So let's look at MINDCUROLOGY, is there a place in our own body that our MIND can't reach? The answer is no. There is no place that our MIND cannot reach. So is it possible to cure the all disease with the MIND? Of course, the biggest obstacle here is not the MINDCUROLOGY itself, but whether you can master the skills of MINDCUROLOGY.

The MINDCUROLOGY from the birth of the day is the best candidate for super ability, because we know that the ancient martial medicine of the same origin, in fact, the truth is very simple, healthy nature can be infinite, and the body weak want to martial arts superior is also wishful thinking. And good health is the cornerstone of all our human career, without health... And then, ha-ha, there was no then. LOL

In daily life, we can all find the shadow of MIND massage, such as stretching, which is a kind of MIND massage we inadvertently. There are many examples like this. For example, singing Opera pays attention to resonance, and this resonance can play the same effect as massaging the whole body with the MIND. This also shows that the MINDCUROLOGY comes from life and serves life. This also shows that MINDCUROLOGY is a part of life, and it exists whether you master it or not. Therefore, normal people only need a little effort to achieve the effect of MIND massage.

MIND massage need to pay attention to what? Try to choose a quiet, comfortable environment. This is good for concentration, which is very important for beginners. But once you master the MIND massage technique, the environment becomes less important. You can even do a MIND massage while riding the bus. So whenever and wherever you can do a MIND massage, the only thing you need to consider is safety factors, such as not doing a MIND massage while walking. Because it's not safe. So how do we know if our MIND massage has made an effect? This has something to do with our health condition, if we are very healthy, there is not much intuitive feeling when we do MIND massage, and some are just body heat and vitality. And sick people do MIND massage will have many symptoms, such as pain, bowel ringing, intestinal peristalsis, exhaust (farting) and so on. These symptoms will also decrease as the MIND massage continues until it gradually disappears. Your health gradually recovered. When unhealthy symptoms disappear, health comes back. When health comes back, beauty comes back, and handsomeness comes back.

