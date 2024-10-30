Now many subscribers have started to learn MINDCUROLOGY technology, which is a very good start. After all, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Without a start, you will never reach your destination. Although many subscribers have learned enough MINDCUROLOGY theory, there are still many questions in practice. This article will talk about the situations that may occur during Mind massage. I hope it will be helpful to learners.

We all know that the names of diseases are given by doctors, and they are of no help to us in treating diseases. Moreover, the essence of diseases is caused by the slowing down of blood flow, that is, blood congestion. Mind massage can speed up blood flow. It can also remove congestion and cure diseases. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY is simple and efficient. One Mind massage can cure almost all diseases, instead of requiring various examinations and various different medicines for each disease. Since MINDCUROLOGY does not use any medicine, it is safe and reliable without any adverse effects.

So what phenomena will occur during the Mind Massage? We know that when we are sick, the blood flow rate slows down. So it is very simple that the temperature of the sick part will drop. At this time, if you do Mind Massage on this part, the temperature of this part will rise, and there will be a meeting of cold and hot, just like the meeting of cold and hot in nature will produce wind. Our body will also produce wind (farts), and will be discharged from the body as the Mind Massage continues (farting). Specifically, as the Mind Massage continues, the body will have intestinal peristalsis and bowel sounds. The final result is farting (gas). These are the cases of Mind Massage of internal organs. There are no such phenomena in other parts outside the internal organs, and as the Mind Massage continues, there will only be a feeling of heat. If the disease is serious, there may be only a feeling but no heat.

Let's look at the situation of taking medicine to treat diseases. Have you ever had such phenomena as bowel sounds, peristalsis, and farting? If not, it means that the disease is just covered up by the medicine, not cured. This can be well explained by the condition of the patient after recovery. Everyone has experienced this. MINDCUROLOGY patients are more energetic after recovery. Even better than the physical condition before the illness.

Subscribers who are still learning can refer to the phenomena that occur during the Mind massage process. If these phenomena do not occur during the Mind massage process, it means that you are not doing the mind massage correctly, so you need to re-learn and practice the Mind massage tutorial in time, or contact with me.

Just like the picture in this article, as the Mind massage continues, your constitution will gradually change from cold to hot, your body temperature will rise, your resistance will be enhanced, and your immunity will be improved. It will be difficult for diseases to encounter you. There is no need for treatment. Haha.

The most important point is, how do you say catarrh (catch cold) in English? Haha. So you must keep warm, as it is easy to get sick if you are cold.

