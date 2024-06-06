Seeing this title, many people must feel incredible. Do you think Mr. Ma is crazy? Then I ask you, in today's world where everyone is equal, why are our bodies so different? Why are you not as smart as Bill Gates? Why are you not as strong as LeBron James? Maybe no one has ever thought about this question, and maybe some people think it is unlikely to be realized. But some people must have thought about imagining being as rich as Bill Gates and LeBron James. Why? This is because you think that imagining being as rich as Bill Gates and LeBron James is achievable. But being as smart and strong as them is impossible. Right? Why don't you dare to imagine this? The only explanation is that "you are sick, you are really sick." Healthy people are the most imaginative people, Those who have lost their imagination must be sick.

The above description violates some scientific theories and is indeed not easy to imagine. Then let's talk about yourself. Do you remember what your body was like when you were 20 years old? You had endless energy, right? Look at what you are like now? Do you still believe that you are not sick? A few days ago, I saw an author's POST saying "I feel a little tired and lazy to write in recent days, and I haven't updated my articles for a long time...." I left a message under her article, "You are sick and need to take care of your body." As a result, I was blocked. Haha, why do you only believe that you are sick when the hospital diagnoses that you are sick? There are many reasons for this. The most important reason is that if you go to the hospital and say to the doctor, "I feel a little tired and lazy to write in recent days, and I haven't updated my articles for a long time … Am I sick?" The doctor will also block you, right? Haha. So the writer blocked me and thought that she was not wrong, right? Then who is wrong?

"There is no disease in the world, only stasis and blockage." If we regard stasis and blockage as disease problems, it would be simple, wouldn't it? Fatigue, cough, pain, these mild diseases may not affect your life, but it has already shown that there is stasis in our blood somewhere, which will cause the symptoms of the disease to manifest. If you do MIND massage at this time, the disease will not accumulate into a serious disease with unimaginable consequences, right? So do you still think you are not sick? We all have diseases. Isn't it? Only in this way, when your body has no symptoms of disease at all, is it healthy. Now, does LeBron James think he is healthy? Does Bill Gates think he is healthy? LeBron James must think that if he is as strong as he was at the age of 20, the fifth championship will not be a problem, right? Bill Gates also thinks that if he is 20 years younger, the Microsoft empire will still be in his hands, right? Everyone has diseases, and only MINDCUROLOGY can cure them.

So the real disease-free state should be that each of us is a superman, right? Do you think so? That is why this article uses the Superman picture.

Leave a comment