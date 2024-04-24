First of all, it should be emphasized that the constipation and diarrhea mentioned in this article refer to chronic diarrhea and constipation. For acute diarrhea and constipation caused by viruses and bacteria, drug treatment is more effective, remember! Because the medicine kills viruses and bacteria. This is the strength of the drug. Because of this, it is also the biggest limitation of drug treatment. It seems powerless to deal with constipation and diarrhea caused by weak body functions. This is the topic to be discussed in this article.

For middle-aged and elderly people, Chronic constipation and diarrhea seem to be very common, and there is also a trend of developing among young people. The reason is very simple, because Chronic constipation and diarrhea are not Caused by simple bacteria and viruses diseases, but problems with multiple weak organs in our body. For example, kidneys, liver, spleen and stomach, intestines, etc. But today's young people don't pay attention to taking care of their bodies. Bad living habits such as staying up late, overeating, irregular work and rest, etc. Can lead to problems with internal organs, and diarrhea and constipation will naturally come to your doorstep. And due to the diverse causes of weak organs of constipation and diarrhea, Medications that kill viruses and bacteria are ineffective. In addition, these diseases have no malignant symptoms in the early stages and only bring inconvenience to life, so they are ignored by many people, causing the symptoms to become more and more serious. We can draw this conclusion from the sales of self-cleaning toilets. Because a healthy body rarely uses toilet paper after defecation, a self-cleaning toilet is useless. The more self-cleaning toilets are sold, the more people suffer from constipation and diarrhea. LOL

So curing constipation and diarrhea will not only make life less troublesome, but also save a lot of money (you don’t have to buy a self-cleaning toilet), haha. The real situation is that once you master the technique of MINDCUROLOGY, you can save a lot of money and at the same time reduce the troubles of many diseases and worries about life.

So how to do MIND massage for constipation and diarrhea? Do MIND massage on the kidneys, liver, intestines, spleen and stomach. If you are not sure which organ in your body has the problem, and in most cases, these organs all have problems. So doing MIND massage is still a very right choice. Moreover, it is very easy to massage multiple organs with MIND at the same time for treating diseases with MIND.

When you insist on doing MIND massage on your liver, kidneys, spleen, stomach, and intestines every day, you will slowly find that the symptoms of diarrhea and constipation are gradually alleviated, and eventually you will fully recover. At this time, you will find that your new self-cleaning toilet does not Useful. Haha, but you will still be happy. Because you must understand that sometimes health cannot be bought with money. Health is only brought to you by MINDCUROLOGY.

Regarding how to do MIND massage, please refer to the link at the bottom of the article. Why MIND massage of the internal organs of the human body can cure diseases? This is because our internal organs are the main organs involved in metabolism, and organs other than internal organs are secondary. The effect is very small. This has been confirmed by countless cases of MINDCUROLOGY,

