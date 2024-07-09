Circle is the most common shape in nature, the sun, moon, earth, various flowers, various fruits, etc. Our body is also inseparable from the circle, every organ and every part of our body is related to the circle. Therefore, circular motion is also the most common movement, the earth revolves around the sun, the moon revolves around the earth, and the wheels of various vehicles keep turning.

In summary, it is very reasonable for MIND massage to use circular motion. It is also the simplest, easiest, most durable and most efficient movement. Let's take MIND massage of the head as an example. No matter which direction the MIND rotates in the head, it is the easiest way to complete the massage of the entire head in a short time. If we use linear reciprocating movement to massage the head, the efficiency will be very low. Is that right? So the specific movements of MIND massage of the head can be like this. The shape of MIND is a small sphere. Start to move in a circle in the head. During the movement, just slightly adjust the direction and radius of the movement to achieve the purpose of massaging the entire head. Have I made it clear? If you have any questions, leave a message in the comment area.

How about other organs? You can use spiral massage for kidneys and liver, and the spine. The spiral is also a kind of circular massage, or the whole internal organs can be massaged with spiral massage. The spiral MIND massage is most effective for cylindrical shapes. The limbs are typical cylinders, so the spiral massage is best.

To test whether your MIND massage is done correctly is to check whether the MIND can move out of our body. If the MIND can move out of the body, or even travel in the universe, then your MIND massage is done wrong. This is also the key difference between MINDCUROLOGY and other unscientific healing methods. For example, can MIND massage others instead of yourself cure your disease? You can understand that this is a joke, but some people believe that they can obtain cosmic energy through mind to cure diseases. This is also a joke. The energy of the universe is a lot and very large. How to accept and control it is a scientific problem. So simply saying that the mind can accept the energy of the universe without any scientific evidence is a big joke. These should be science fiction rather than reality, at least not now. MINDCUROLOGY is a healing method that can withstand scientific verification. If you are interested in discussing the scientific nature of MINDCUROLOGY, please leave a comment.

