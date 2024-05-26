Usually we think that energy comes from the sun and the land. Of course there is no doubt about this, but how much does this have to do with our health? It is true that basking in the sun can improve immunity and cure diseases, but how many cancer patients have been cured by basking in the sun? Therefore, there is a difference between saying that energy comes from the sun and the land and the energy we want to cure diseases. In other words, it is inaccurate. So where does the energy that can heal our physical illnesses come from?

We all know that animals rely on food to survive, and humans are also animals. Food absorbs the energy of the sun and the land to grow, so the energy source we need to survive is food. Food is digested, absorbed, decomposed, synthesized through the internal organs of the human body, and finally Converted into blood, muscle, fat, etc. to provide us with life activities. This leads to a problem of food energy conversion. A strong body has a high food energy conversion efficiency, while a weak body has a low food energy conversion efficiency. This is when all internal organs involved in metabolism are functioning normally. So what happens when you get sick? That means an internal organ is not working. It will also cause obstacles to food energy conversion. This means that life necessities such as blood, muscles, etc. cannot be produced in a timely manner.

From the above discussion, we know that healthy internal organs are the real source of energy required for life. MIND massage, the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY, promotes blood circulation by massaging internal organs. The blood circulation of internal organs is accelerated and metabolism is improved. The speed of metabolism increased. The organs are restored to health. And MIND massage can perform MIND massage on any organ of the human body, which is very meaningful, that is to say, MIND massage can cure diseases of any organ, which means that MIND massage can cure any disease. What limits the healing ability of MIND massage is your level of using MIND massage techniques. Not the MIND massage itself.

So the treatment principle of MINDCUROLOGY is very simple, right? It is because of its simplicity that MINDCUROLOGY is so effective in treating diseases. Modern medicine and many other treatment methods are very complicated and the treatment efficiency is indeed extremely low. It is because the essence of the disease has not been found, and it is also limited by the method. For example, manual massage is the same as MIND massage, but it is restricted by privacy and security and cannot be used as arbitrarily as MIND massage. The biggest flaw of MIND massage is It requires learning, self-discipline and persistence.

In fact, everything in the world requires time and effort. Without time-consuming efforts, there will be no results. I think any effort is worth it for health, isn't it? After all, what is left of life without health? After gaining health, you will have more energy, stronger immunity, stronger will, and a more fulfilling soul. Life will be more meaningful. Will you still regret the efforts you put in before?

