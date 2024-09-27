Human development has entered the 21st century. Science and technology are developing rapidly, and humans can go up to the sky and into the earth. Every invention brings endless enjoyment to humans. Almost omnipotent. The development of medicine is also remarkable, and various medical technologies and equipment are emerging in an endless stream, CT, X-ray, MRI, medical imaging. Organ transplantation, artificial organs, etc. It seems that there should be no disease that can’t be cured. But on the contrary. Various incurable diseases, diabetes, cancer. Depression. Leukemia, etc. have long plagued mankind. There is no cure, which is really incompatible with the actual development of science and technology. Why is this? Some people think that this is a conspiracy of capitalists to obtain high profits. I don’t think so. Because many capitalists also suffer from incurable diseases, don’t they?

Leave a comment

Humans fight every day for their own interests. Injuries will occur in wars, and injuries require surgery. Injuries are also prone to infection with bacteria, so surgical therapy and bacteriology have been well developed, so Western medical science is "war medical science". This "war medical science" has saved countless lives, so it was mistakenly regarded as real medical science and developed rapidly on this path. However, no one seriously thought that surgical therapy and bacteriology are things outside the human body, not inherent in the human body itself. Therefore, this "war medical science" is actually just science, not real medical science.

Although Chinese medical science also has war elements, it is more of an empirical medical science. Although it has discovered many pharmacological laws and medicinal effects of the human body, as well as very scientific things such as pulse diagnosis, at the same time, due to the lack of scientific theoretical knowledge, there are a lot of unscientific things, even superstition and metaphysics that have affected the scientific development of Chinese medical science. Therefore, Chinese medical science is half "medical science" and is half "non-medical science".

There is no need to deny the historical status and important role of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine, but they did take the wrong path. If MINDCUROLOGY had been discovered earlier, medicine might not be what it is today.

MINDCUROLOGY starts from the law of blood circulation in the human body, finds the essential cause of the disease, and finds the cure (MIND massage). Therefore, the discovery of MINDCUROLOGY points out the way forward for the development of Western medicine and Chinese medicine. Once this idea becomes a reality, medicine will be very simple and efficient. Incurable diseases will become a thing of the past.

Finally, I will answer a subscriber’s question. A subscriber told me that MIND massage is too difficult and he cannot learn it. My answer is: Don’t compare learning MIND massage with learning mathematics and physics. MIND massage techniques are just our human instincts. MIND massage is always working (blood flow forever). Learning only enhances this ability. So as long as you are serious and persistent, no one can’t learn it.

MINDCUROLOGY Learner 👉 Click Here

MINDCUROLOGY Investor 👉 Click Here