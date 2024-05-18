The reason why MINDCUROLOGY can cure diseases is that the concept of MIND has made great progress in the definition of the concept of previous mind, and this progress is a great progress in the scientific treatment of mind, and it is also a great progress in the scientific treatment of diseases, and This is the scientific basis on which MINDCUROLOGY can cure diseases. The definition of MINDCUROLOGY’s MIND is this, "MIND is an energy substance that has temperature, shape, and can move.". high temperature and fast blood flow are in a mutually reinforcing relationship. The higher the temperature, the faster the blood flows, and the faster the blood flows, the higher the blood temperature. When this principle is understood, the principle of MINDCUROLOGY is understood.

We know that human body temperature decreases with age. That is, the body temperature is high when you are young, and the body temperature is low when you are older. This also shows that temperature is an important indicator of human health. At the same time, the health of different organs of our body is also closely related to temperature, the high temperature is healthy, and the low temperature is not healthy. Warm Up MIND the body temperature will rise accordingly. The blockage in the blood will be opened, Disease will disappear and health will return. which is the principle of MINDCUROLOGY.

The MINDCUROLOGY to cure the disease does not have the previous function of talking to the mind and the body, etc., because talking to the body, telling the body "you love it very much, you cherish it very much" and so on, these words are not good, it can be said that it is playing the piano to the cow. It doesn't have any real effect. Because these speech therapies are psychological comfort at best.

Warm Up MIND, how to do this? The temperature of the MIND is usually the same as the body temperature. To make the MIND heat up the fastest, the best way is to rely on the MIND to heat up by itself. This is not easy for beginners to achieve, but it is real. Just like some of the practical experiences we go through, such as having a fever in our face when we are young and shy. You will also feel a warmth rush through your body when you hug your loved one. These don't require MIND to do anything deliberately, and we don't even know how these are implemented. But now everyone can do it after practicing MIND's skills. Once the body temperature rises, diseases will stay away from us. This is not only a way to treat diseases, but also a good way to prevent and strengthen your body.

There is also a short video that proves that blood flows faster when the temperature is high. Readers can click on the text itself to view it. Improve understanding of the impact of temperature on disease.

Leave a comment