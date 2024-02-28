On the bright side, diseases such as tumors and nodules are actually no big deal, just minor illnesses. On the negative side, it is an early manifestation of cancer. Therefore, since it is a minor illness, it is still easy to treat. If you still don’t understand my MINDCUROLOGY treatment method, I suggest you use manual massage. You can do it yourself or ask someone to do it for you. Try not to treat it with medication. Because drugs are three-part poisons, drug treatment is the most helpless option in most cases. If you suffer from tumors or nodules, it means that your body's immunity is already low, and drug treatment will aggravate the situation of low immunity. This will accelerate the progression of tumors or nodules.

MINDCUROLOGY's core technology of mind massage can easily cure tumors and nodules. Just do mind massage of the affected area and mind massage of the internal organs. Here we introduce a principle of mind massage of MINDCUROLOGY, which is the law of proximity of mind massage. Here is the priority of kidney disease. It is also very useful. The law of proximity of mental massage says that when doing mental massage on a certain part, the organs adjacent to it are also the focus of mental massage. For example, if mental massage treats uterine fibroids, then the entire lower abdomen will be treated with mental massage. Mind massage is not only effective in treating uterine fibroids, but also beneficial to beginners of MINDCUROLOGY and those who are not familiar with human anatomy. Avoid the trouble caused by learning too much knowledge. what is this? Because once an organ in our body becomes diseased, it will affect the surrounding organs. This is a very simple principle. At the same time, we perform mental massage on the surrounding organs to make the surrounding organs healthier and conducive to the recovery of the diseased organs. This is the purpose of the approach law of mind massage. Simple and practical.

Some people don't understand mind massage. In fact, the principles and functions of mind massage and manual massage are the same, but the effects are completely different. One is from the outside in, and the other is from the inside out. Mind massage speeds up the blood flow from the inside out and can treat the root cause of the disease, while manual massage from the outside in can only speed up the blood flow on the surface of the human body. It can only alleviate the disease but cannot cure it. In addition, manual massage is subject to various conditions, such as time, money, location, etc. Once you master the mind massage technology, it will become your lifelong personal doctor. Always at your service. There are almost no restrictions. With such a good doctor by your side, what other disease is scary? And the most terrifying thing is that you saw my MINDCUROLOGY but passed it by. If you miss MINDCUROLOGY, you miss the opportunity to change your life.

Stay and study MINDCUROLOGY carefully, maybe your life will be different, no matter how old you are. What MINDCUROLOGY gives you is always unexpected. And you just need to have a little patience. Because MINDCUROLOGY is really simple.

Like and leave a message. Prove that you have been here as a sign to start learning. The fastest reader to learn and master the MINDCUROLOGY massage technique takes about three to five days, and the slowest reader will probably never learn and master the MINDCUROLOGY massage technique. Why is there such a huge gap? The reason is simple. It’s just different levels of care. I won’t go into the general truth about how to learn. happy study.

Leave a comment