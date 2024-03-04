Many people think that healing diseases with MIND is both magical and mysterious. No medicine is needed to treat the disease, the effect is quick and there are no side effects. The most amazing thing is that it subverts the traditional concept of treating one disease with one drug. A kind of MIND massage technology can treat almost all diseases. It truly realizes the dream of human self-healing.

So how can MIND massage be realized? Today I will tell you that MIND massage is actually a very simple thing. In essence, it is our human instinct. For example, what is the purpose of our instinctive breathing movements ? It is to transport blood to all parts of the body. The function of MIND massage is to activate the flow of blood and speed up the flow of blood. The essence is the same as the purpose of breathing. Strictly speaking, it is an amplified effect of breathing. It can also be considered that MIND massage is an amplifier of breathing.

And we are doing MIND massage every day intentionally or unintentionally. For example, stretching is a stretching action done when we feel discomfort in the waist. The purpose is very simple: to stretch the waist to relieve the discomfort in the waist. This action is to activate the blood in the waist to relieve waist discomfort. In fact, what many people ignore about this simple action is the role of MIND. Think about it carefully. What would it be like if there was no intention involved in this action, haha. So MIND massage just strengthens our daily instinctive actions. There are many more such examples. I hope you can find some and tell me in the comments below.

Once you take into account every detail of life, the onset, development, and recovery of the disease. If you think about it carefully and do research, you will discover the magic of MIND in healing diseases. But now it’s easy, you just need to read my post instead of doing your own research. Isn't it simpler? You will also find that drug treatment is really not the best choice. Especially for middle-aged and elderly people, MINDCUROLOGY is the first choice.

