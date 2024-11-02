Disease diagnosis seems very high-end in the eyes of ordinary people, right? There are various advanced instruments, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), PET, etc. The diagnostic results are also very intuitive and real. But have you ever thought that these are the final results of the disease and have nothing to do with the cause of the disease. Therefore, the examination results of these high-end instruments are very accurate, but they are of little help in the treatment of diseases. Haha, very contradictory, right? That's really it. This is the reality of medicine and we cannot change it. But we can change ourselves, learn to master MINDCUROLOGY and no longer accept the influence of medical reality. You are in control of your own health. Be the master of your own health.

Do I need to seek help from others for disease diagnosis? In fact, it's really not necessary. Let’s take a look at the process of treatment. Do we go to the hospital when we feel something is uncomfortable or an organ is not working well? What does this mean? ? ? This is a good illustration. In fact, the real person who diagnoses the disease is yourself. It’s just that your diagnosis results are not as intuitive as the hospital’s diagnostic images and so on. In this case, what use are the hospital's diagnosis results? If we can treat ourselves, the hospital’s diagnosis results are really useless. MINDCUROLOGY is a self-healing method that integrates prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and physical fitness. With MINDCUROLOGY, in most cases, a hospital is not needed. A hospital is only needed in emergency situations. This article will first talk about the techniques of diagnosing diseases with MIND.

How does MIND diagnose diseases? Friends who have no foundation in treating diseases with MIND usually only classify diseases as painful, uncomfortable, and ineffective. So people who have learned how to treat diseases with MIND can more carefully classify our disease feelings into pain, soreness, itching, numbness, soreness, and emptiness (no feeling). After a period of practice, there will still be raw and cooked symptoms , strength, weakness and other more sensitive feelings. These feelings are very accurate and effective in diagnosing diseases of our organs. In fact, after pain occurs in our body, the disease has usually already taken shape, which means it is a bit late for treatment. Before there is pain, our MIND can roam and move freely in the body. You will find the above-mentioned various feelings, as well as the special feeling of the movement of MIND, which is whether the movement of MIND is smooth or blocked, not smooth, etc., which usually people cannot notice. For example, if the liver disease is severe and the blood is not flowing smoothly when the MIND pass through the liver due to liver disease, then the movement of MIND will be laborious and hindered. When liver disease is severe, you may feel as if there is a hard shell on the outside of the liver. It is difficult for MIND to enter through this shell. Therefore, the process of MIND moving in the body can play a role in diagnosing diseases. The place where MIND move through feels strong and smooth, which is a sign of the health of this place. The place where the MIND pass through feels weak, painful, sore, numb, empty, and unsmooth. These are all signs that this place is unhealthy.

How about it? Is it super easy to diagnose diseases with MIND ? MIND can locate disease anywhere in our body. What’s even more powerful is that the process of diagnosing diseases with MIND is also a process of treating diseases. What kind of instrument is this, and what kind of doctor can do it? Your task is to learn MINDCUROLOGY.

