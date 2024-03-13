As children, whenever we were scared, we just needed to hold an adult's hand. When the warmth of the palm of the hand was conveyed to us, the fear would dissipate. When we eat something cold and have a stomachache, as long as an adult puts a warm hand on the belly, the pain will soon be relieved. The temperature in the palm of your hand always carries a warmth and mystery... A few years ago, I was chatting with a friend who is a spiritual practitioner. While chatting, I shook my neck because my neck was not very comfortable after catching a cold the night before. This friend told me that as long as I put my hands on the cold area of my neck, I would be relieved. After it warmed up for a while, the pain stopped. I tried covering it for about half an hour, and my neck was indeed healed. This practicing friend told me that the energy in the palm of my hand is very powerful!

Heal diseases with the power of your hands

Since then, I have often observed patients' actions to see whether they were using the energy of their palms to heal their illnesses, consciously or unconsciously.

Some patients with rheumatism have pain and coldness in their knee joints. After sitting down, the patients have a habit of covering their knees with the palms of their hands. Through this simple action, the patient's knee joint pain will be relieved quickly.

When they are tired from walking when going out for activities, the elderly like to sit down and rest, covering their knees with their hands. Through this small movement, the tired knee joints will soon have the strength to walk again.

Patients with headaches like to cover the headache area with their warm palms and slowly heat the headache area. The headache will be relieved, and some may even be cured.

When stomach pain occurs after the stomach catches cold, the patient's habitual posture is to cover the stomach with his hands. Gradually, the stomach pain is relieved, and the mild condition is even cured...

If you observe more, you will naturally wonder, why can such an ordinary warm palm solve so many problems by covering it?

One winter, my wife caught a cold in the middle of the night and coughed, and the cough was severe. It was inconvenient to take medicine, so I put the warm palm of my hand on her back. I obviously felt that the skin on her back was cold, so I just covered it. Within ten minutes, Her back became warmer and she coughed less. After covering it for half an hour, She started to sweat slightly on her back and stopped coughing, so I removed my hand. There was no cough the next day. A cough caused by a cold was cured just like that. We laughed and said that this warm Palm is really not bad. Since then, this has become a magic weapon for me to treat coughs - the warm palm covering method to treat coughs.

When I meet a child with a cough clinically, I often recommend that the child's parents use this method. When the child coughs, the parents only need to cover the child's vest with their warm hands, warm the vest, and let the child cough slightly, Sweating. Doing this would be like delivering energy to the child. In this way, the child's righteousness will be sufficient, the ability to resist evil will be stronger, and the condition will naturally improve faster.

Many women experience coldness and pain in their lower abdomen during menstruation. While prescribing medication, I often advise patients to cover their pubic area with the warm palms of their hands when sleeping at night. They only need to cover their pubic area for one hour every night, and their lower abdomen will warm up. Cover half of their hands continuously. By the end of the month, uterine cold syndrome can be cured, and the next menstruation will not be painful...

Pain makes no sense

Many pains are caused by local blockage of blood, and the palms of our hands are relatively warm places. The temperature of the palms is neither high nor low, and is very warm and peaceful. Thinking of this, you may ask: If you cover your body pain with your hands like this, will it get better? Will the cold in the body dissipate just by covering it up?

Palm covering therapy is commonly used in autumn and winter. In autumn and winter, many people will suffer from shoulder and back joint bone pain, difficulty in knee joint flexion and extension, etc. When we encounter such patients in the clinic, we will recommend palm covering therapy to them, which is simple, easy to do and does not cost money. The effect is very good.

For example, for people with frozen shoulder, such as arthritis of the right shoulder, we will recommend that they put the palm of their left hand on their right shoulder and do this for an hour every night. During this period, they do not move, speak or look, and MIND focus on the affected area. This way there will be Feeling slightly sweaty, the cold and dampness on the shoulders is being discharged.

People with cold and painful knee joints can press and hold the palms of both hands against the knees for an hour every night without listening, speaking or looking. "Cold originates from the soles of the feet." Due to the diet and clothing of modern people, many people have cold from the feet, which slowly spreads to the calves, knees, even thighs, and internal organs. Therefore, the method of covering the knees with the palms can prevent the cold air from the feet from spreading to the organs.

Frozen kills the human race. The popularity of refrigerators and the proliferation of spicy food have made many people's stomachs often suffer from the torture of ice and fire. There are many young people who eat cold fruits and vegetables and still drink ice water in autumn and winter. Therefore, the patients we see clinically often feel a cold feeling in the lower abdomen around the belly button and below the belly button. It shows that the cold air is gathering heavily here. The abdomen is often in a cold field, and it is easy to develop tumors, nodules and other diseases.

We recommend that such people use palm covering to disperse the cold air around the navel and lower abdomen. Lie down on his back for an hour every night, cover the cold area of his abdomen with his hands, and do not listen, see or speak. I have also received good clinical feedback.

Or for cervical spondylosis, which is common in modern times, you can also use the palm covering method. Put the palm of one hand against the cervical spine and cover it for half an hour, alternating left and right, which is an hour. Concentrate on keeping the mind in the palm of your hand, the effect is remarkable, simple and convenient.

If your family members have lumbar disc herniation or low back pain, you can also use palm covering to relieve their pain. It is also a very good method to have the patient lie on his side or prone, place his palms on the painful area, neither of them talk, and focus on the palms of his hands!

Key points of palm covering therapy

Important things to say three times: place your palms directly against the skin that needs treatment~! Direct contact with skin! Direct contact with skin! You can perform these actions on the bed to keep yourself warm!

Have you noticed that this method is very simple, but in every method, we emphasize the need to do three "no's"! That is, "don't listen, don't speak, don't see."

You may say that this is so boring. Time flies by while everyone is chatting and palming, or it is easy to kill the hour while watching TV and palming.

But everyone doesn’t know that the core key to our palm covering method is these three “no’s”!

Warm palms can treat many diseases. This technique has been scientifically summarized by MINDCUROLOGY. In fact, warm MIND does cures diseases. Once you master the MINDCUROLOGY treatment skills, curing the disease is a very simple matter. The protagonist in treating the disease is MIND, and the warm palms are just a supporting role. The efficiency will be increased by more than several times, and the accuracy can be increased to 100%.

Leave a comment