Hello teacher, I will send you a 50 pounds sheep and 30 pounds of steak from the grassland pastoral area as a reward.———This is the English translation of the chat transcript above.

In May 2018, the patient with intestinal cancer was 48 years old and an entrepreneur from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in mainland China. The screenshot of the chat record above is the beef and mutton delivery list and words of thanks that the patient sent to the teacher (me) after recovery.

According to the patient, the pain in the lower abdomen has been intense around 3 to 4 o 'clock every morning for several months, and the work is busy, so the delay. A month ago, He went to the hospital for a physical examination and was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Doctors suggest surgery plus radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment, Patient think He is still young do not like surgery and radiotherapy and chemotherapy helpless choice. Therefore, He did not follow the doctor's advice, but chose traditional Chinese medicine therapy, so He found a local well-known old Chinese medicine, conservative treatment, that is, drinking traditional Chinese medicine decoction, taking about a month did not have any effect, so He found me through wechat under the introduction of a friend. At that time, my MINDCUROLOGY had just been invented, but the Internet and public accounts made it so easy for us to keep in touch.

Through wechat chat, I found that the patient is usually in good health, because the entrepreneur is very busy with work and has no time to take care of the body, and the body rarely appears disease. Before the discovery of bowel cancer, He did not care too much about the pain in the small abdomen. Now a month after the diagnosis, taking Chinese medicine has not seen much effect. I hope I can help him recover.

I asked him, "Do you believe in my MINDCUROLOGY?" He said, "I have read a lot of your articles and believe very much in your MINDCUROLOGY." I said: "Well, since you believe in my MINDCUROLOGY, we can start to apply the MINDCUROLOGY, because if you do not believe, you will not heart and effort to do according to my requirements, the effect is not good, and since the Chinese medicine you are taking has no effect, you should stop taking it, but also because of taking Chinese medicine and MINDCUROLOGY at the same time, It is also impossible to tell whether the Chinese medicine cured your disease or the MINDCUROLOGY cured your disease, right?" He (the patient) agreed with me and stopped taking Chinese medicine. According to my requirements every morning and evening for the affected area (lesion site) do a MIND massage, the time is 20 minutes to 30 minutes. And agreed to talk again in a week.

A week later, he contacted me on wechat, looking very happy, and I asked, "Is it OK?" He replied: "Not yet, but the pain is reduced, the pain is not so intense", I said: "Very good, insist on doing the MIND massage, it should be cured in about a month." He said: "OK, teacher, I will insist, my thousands of yuan of Chinese medicine still need to keep?" I told him: "You have mastered the MINDCUROLOGY, Chinese medicine for you has no use, do not pity to throw it away!" He said, "Okay," and we talked about MINDCUROLOGY.

About a month or so, he called , excited to tell me that the pain is completely gone, and went to the hospital to take photos (whether it is CT, I can't remember), the cancer lump completely disappeared. I'm as happy as he is. Ha-ha.

A few days later, there was the chat record of the above screenshot. He sent me their special beef and mutton from Inner Mongolia to thank me for saving my life.

So, MINDCUROLOGY is really easy and efficient. All you have to do is believe in it and work hard to do it. Belief and hard work are the strong guarantee of the effect of MINDCUROLOGY. See my other articles on MINDCUROLOGY techniques.

