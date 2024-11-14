MINDCUROLOGY is not a figment of imagination, but a summary of the experience of long-term struggle with disease. You can only rely on yourself when it comes to health issues. You yourself are your body's best doctor. The best doctor in the world doesn't know your body as well as you do. Modern medicine has taken a detour, a seemingly scientific detour. The final result is a variety of incurable diseases. Faced with this situation, medicine is helpless. MINDCUROLOGY may seem metaphysical, but it is very scientific. The result is that no matter what disease, it can be cured. This is what medicine should be like. Therefore, it is the most scientific.

Leave a comment

When I was 11 years old (1973), I had a bad cold and was treated in a small clinic near my home. It was misdiagnosed by quacks as scarlet fever and the medicine prescribed was “Niuhuang Angong pills(Traditional Chinese medicine)”. Took the medicine for more than half a year. It's not good at all. Every day I was dizzy with fever. There was no way, my father took me to Changchun Children's Hospital for treatment. A severe cold was diagnosed. I need a penicillin injection but I'm allergic to a test sensitivity. I have no choice. I'll give gentamicin instead. Gentamicin injections have had no effect for months. The only effect is that the side effects are obvious. I can barely hear out of my right ear. In desperation, I was forced to take the risk of penicillin injections. Fortunately nothing happened， After the injection of penicillin, the body gradually improved. After a few twists and turns, almost a year passed.

This severe cold has left me very weak. I spent my third year of college (1983) in poor health. During this period, I have been looking for a good way to strengthen my health. I taught myself some Chinese medicine. But Chinese medicine was too difficult and complicated. I gave up after just one year of self-study. I occasionally picked up a yoga booklet in a bookstore, And bought it. I practiced the book for a period of time. It feels like a real miracle. The body slowly recovered. Because the movement of yoga is more troublesome. I stopped doing it after a period of time. Do only the mind control exercises of yoga. In this way, I lived peacefully for 30 years (2013).

That's when I was about 50. Physique sounds the alarm again. Cervical spondylosis, neurasthenia, diarrhea. And a few little other problems came to my door. I went to the hospital a few times, nothing worked. So I don’t trust doctors anymore, And I gave myself some drugs, tonics. Another year, to no avail. I had to give up. I lived a life without medical treatment. Although my health was poor, I gave up some jobs. But the idea of getting myself healthy never gave up.

One day five years(2017) ago. Sudden idea, if the mind control of yoga and traditional Chinese medicine meridian points combined, can you treat cervical spondylosis? It doesn't need any preparation. Just do it. In this way, insist on massaging the spine with mind every day. Once in the morning and once in the evening, 10 minutes each time， Cervical spondylosis begins to ease two days later. Almost complete recovery a week later. I'm extremely excited.

And so the MINDCUROLOGY was born. After 5 years of rapid development. The MINDCUROLOGY from theory to practice has been very perfect. There are also many patients who have been miraculously cured. And developed into an independent discipline. You don't have to learn yoga or traditional Chinese medicine to learn MINDCUROLOGY. You don't even have to learn anything else. Have a junior high school education level is enough. In china the oldest successful student is 75 years old. Easy to use MIND massage techniques of MINDCUROLOGY. The curative effect is also very good, and He feel 20 years younger.

MINDCUROLOGY has been on Substack for a year, and many people have recovered from their health and illness. Once you have encountered MINDCUROLOGY, don't leave it. Learn from it and start a healthy life from now on.

MINDCUROLOGY Learner 👉 Click Here

MINDCUROLOGY Investor 👉 Click Here