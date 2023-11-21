MINDCUROLOGY is not a figment of imagination, but a summary of the experience of long-term struggle with disease.

When I was 11 years old (1973), I had a bad cold and was treated in a small clinic near my home. It was misdiagnosed as scarlet fever and the medicine prescribed was Niuhuang Angong pills(Traditional Chinese medicine). Took the medicine for more than half a year. It's not good at all. Every day I was dizzy with fever. There was no way, my father took me to Changchun Children's Hospital for treatment. A severe cold was diagnosed. I need a penicillin injection but I'm allergic to a test sensitivity. I have no choice. I'll give gentamicin instead. Gentamicin injections have had no effect for months. The only effect is that the side effects are obvious. You can barely hear out of your right ear. Forced penicillin injection in desperation. After the injection of penicillin, the body gradually improved. After a few twists and turns, almost a year passed.

Weak constitution. Plus this bad cold. He spent his third year of college (1983) in poor health. During this period, I have been looking for a good way to strengthen my health. I taught myself some Chinese medicine. I occasionally picked up a yoga booklet in a bookstore. I practiced the book for a while. It feels like a real miracle. The body slowly recovered. Because the movement of yoga is more troublesome. I stopped doing it after a while. Do only the mind control exercises of yoga. In this way, he lived peacefully for 30 years (2013).

That's when I was about 50. Physique sounds the alarm again. Cervical spondylosis, neurasthenia, diarrhea. And a few little problems came to my door. Went to the hospital a few times, nothing worked. So I gave myself some supplements, tonics. Another year, to no avail. Had to give up.

One day five years ago. Sudden idea, if the idea of yoga control and traditional Chinese medicine meridian points combined, can you treat cervical spondylosis? It doesn't need any preparation. Just do it. In this way, insist on massaging the spine with thoughts for 10 minutes every day. Once in the morning and once in the evening, the cervical spondylosis will be relieved two days later. He recovered a week later.

And so the idea of healing was born. After 5 years of rapid development. The idea of healing, from theory to practice has been very perfect. There are also many patients who have been miraculously cured. And developed into an independent discipline. You don't have to learn yoga or traditional Chinese medicine to learn mental healing. You don't even have to learn anything else. Have a junior high school education level. The oldest student is 75 years old. The curative effect is still very efficient.

