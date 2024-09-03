As subscribers become more and more fond of MINDCUROLOGY, more and more people are practicing MIND massage, and more and more people are benefiting from MINDCUROLOGY. Subscribers have also realized the important role of internal organs in treating diseases. At the same time, a question that everyone is very concerned about is the order of MIND massage for internal organs. This article will discuss this issue with subscribers.

For minor illnesses and pains, simply MIND massage the affected area. This is because these minor illnesses have not yet led to lesions in the internal organs, or they can be considered as equally meaningful emergency measures.

For those chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, depression, etc., which have already caused the internal organs to be damaged, the order of massage should be considered when doing MIND massage. Modern people indulge in sex, stay up late, drink beverages, and eat cold food, which first damage the kidneys. In addition, the importance of kidneys in the body makes it a must to do kidney massage first.

While doing kidney massage, you should carefully experience the changes in your body. If some symptoms related to kidney disease begin to disappear, such as frequent urination, fatigue, loss of libido, etc., it means that kidney massage has taken effect. At this time, you can consider massaging other internal organs. For diabetes, you can consider liver massage. For cancer, you can consider massaging related organs. For example, lung cancer should massage the lungs, and stomach cancer should massage the stomach. For depression, you should do more liver massage. These descriptions are just discussions of high probability. The actual situation should be determined according to your physical health. It is not fixed. This also conforms to a truth that change is eternal, and immutability is decadent and backward. Here I would like to mention that pharmacology is a disease and a drug. The diseases cured are at the cost of eliminating organ functions, such as the disappearance of libido, the decline of physical fitness, etc. Therefore, the ability of pharmacology to cure diseases compared with MINDCUROLOGY is a joke. Imagine. If you save the time you need for annual physical examinations, the time you need to check various instruments for diagnosis every time you see a doctor, and the time you need to treat an illness every time, the time you save will be sufficient to learn MINDCUROLOGY. Do you think I am right?

So will it be troublesome for people who do MIND massage to change the internal organs to be massaged? The answer is no. The powerful function of MIND massage is not only its ability to cure diseases, but also its prevention, diagnosis, rehabilitation and strengthening functions. During MIND massage, the movement of MIND will sense the state of internal organs, such as pain, soreness, emptiness (no feeling), etc., which is the diagnosis process of the disease. MIND massage will consciously or unconsciously perform MIND massage in uncomfortable positions. Although this process may not be experienced by beginners, you will definitely experience it as long as you persist for a period of time.

If you don't want to think too much about switching to MIND massage for internal organs, you can use the full internal organs massage technique, so that you can put all your energy into the massage. Massage all the internal organs one by one, and you don't have to think about the position, shape and other specific issues of the internal organs. Just do MIND massage wholeheartedly. The effect is still very good, but the efficiency may be slightly lower. Therefore, as long as you master the MIND massage technique, you can treat any disease. The MINDCUROLOGY theory is just the icing on the cake and will not limit your ability to cure diseases.

Therefore, scientific internal organ massage is determined by the health of the body. The big and small circulations of Qigong, left rotation For women and right rotation for man are just unscientific tricks. The limitations of spinal massage are more obvious. When the lesions of internal organs are more serious, spinal massage will be unable to do its job. You should know why all this happened. 🙃🙃🙃