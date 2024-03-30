With the popularity of mobile phone applications, cervical spondylosis is more and more troubling everyone around us, making people's quality of life seriously decreased and suffering from pain. The important thing is that there is no very effective treatment.

The MIND massage treatment of cervical spondylosis is the first successful case of my invention of MINDCUROLOGY , and the MIND massage has also developed into the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY over time. It's the only MIND cure.

First of all, I think that cervical spondylosis is not only a small part of the problem of cervical vertebra, then the whole spine should be massaged with the MIND, so that the MIND starts from the tail of the spine around the spine to do a spiral upward, the MIND is almost close to the spine, until the head, and then the MIND returns from the head to the tail of the spine. The way is the same as when the MIND rises, one can massage the spine to the whole.

Sounds simple enough, right? It's really very simple and efficient. When I invented MINDCUROLOGY at the age of 55, I did the MIND massage twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening, for about 10 minutes each time. Effective within two days, The cervical spondylosis was cured in a week.

Diseases are not inherent in the human body. If you can get a disease, you can cure it. Those who cannot be cured do not have the skills to do so. One day everyone can easily master the MINDCUROLOGY skills, away from the trouble of disease.

