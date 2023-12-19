This is an area, that is, between Yang Guan and Hui Yang, adjacent to the uterine cell. The skin and flesh in this area should be very soft and can be pinched up, if not soft, it indicates that there is adhesion between the meridians, this adhesion is the external manifestation of problems in the body, especially in the uterus, and all diseases of gynecology are closely connected with the uterus. Therefore, the eight Liao is the convergence of the nerve and blood vessels that dominate the pelvic internal organs, and it is the main switch that regulates the qi and blood of the human body, and it must be smooth. The uterus is healthy, gynecological problems are not, many miscellaneous diseases that trouble women, such as insomnia, constipation, anger, impatience, laziness, etc., will naturally disappear, and these effects are also suitable for male friends.

Massage these points with the idea to achieve the function of dredging qi and blood in these parts. The blockage of qi and blood has been eliminated. Male diseases, gynecological diseases will be cured. Do you think it's very simple? I'll tell you what's easier. In fact, you do not have to understand what is Baliao? All you need to know is that these points are located in the tail vertebrae. Because when the mind gets a massage here. It is easy to sense where there is blockage and where there is no blockage. That's the magic of mind medicine. So how the idea runs is related to your feelings, you can like the idea of massage to treat spondylosis spiral massage, you can also idea around the tail of the spine in a circular motion, or along the side of the spine up and down, the only purpose is to dredge this part of the Qi and blood. How the mind moves can depend on the individual situation,

The mind massage technique was covered in my last article, and I've tried to cover it in other articles to take care of beginners. Friends can refer to it, usually read my article about ten can actually operate. Everyone should be bold to practice, mind massage is very simple and easy to learn. I hope everyone can learn as soon as possible and be their own healthy master.

Ideated treatment is an extremely powerful treatment method that integrates prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and physical fitness. The knowledge required to learn him is very little, only need to learn the core technology of massage. Others such as knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine and so on can be, do not matter.

"Men's three watches stand on bamboo sticks, women's lotus blossoms in the middle of the night." The power of mind healing cannot be experienced without practice. Do a few minutes of mental massage on Baliao every day, you can get back to the feeling of vitality when you were young. Join us now. Let's learn.

If you have any ideas or questions, please leave your valuable comments below. I'll get back to you as soon as I see it.

