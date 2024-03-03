This article is suitable for readers who know something about MINDCUROLOGY and have some practical experience, that is, mind massage experience. If you know nothing about MINDCUROLOGY’s core technology of mind massage and theory, I suggest you read my previous post to learn about MINDCUROLOGY, Mind massage techniques and practice them.

The traditional cognitive and treatment methods for sexual dysfunction are single. For example, the drug for treating sexual dysfunction, Viagra, is a drug for treating heart disease, or due to the limitations of drug treatment, there is no way to treat our bodies at the same time. Treatment of multiple organs. This limitation also limits the ability of modern medicine to treat diseases.

So what exactly causes sexual dysfunction? It is generally believed to be caused by kidney disease. But this is a very limited conclusion. Let me give you a simple and extreme example first. For example, if a person with normal sexual ability has not eaten for two days, will he still have sexual desire and sexual ability? Although this example is somewhat extreme, it is enough to show that our sexual ability is not determined by a single organ. There is no digestion of food by the spleen and stomach, and there is no absorption of food by the intestines. Where does the supply of human energy and sexual power come from? Therefore, sexual dysfunction is a result of diversification, that is, the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen and stomach, and intestines. These organs involved in metabolism are all causes of sexual dysfunction. It's just in different degrees. This theoretical result is of great significance for the treatment of sexual dysfunction in middle-aged and elderly people, because young people have strong physiques, a single organ is more likely to cause sexual dysfunction, and a single drug treatment is also more likely to cure it. For middle-aged and elderly people, every organ in the body is weakened to varying degrees, and it is difficult to see an effect with a single drug treatment. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY's mind massage technology can massage multiple organs of the body at the same time, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen and stomach, and intestines. Only after the functions of these organs involved in metabolism are improved can sexual function be improved and enhanced. Sexual dysfunction can also be cured. Note that MINDCUROLOGY’s mind-based massage technology does not differentiate between men and women, so mind-based massage treatment of sexual dysfunction does not differentiate between men and women.

Then the order of mind massage is liver and kidney, spleen and stomach, and intestines. Finally, the heart and lungs. There are some existing medical results that can be applied. The results of our organ massage are related to the function of our organs. For example, the liver has hematopoiesis and detoxification functions. Massaging the liver with thoughts can enhance the hematopoietic and detoxifying functions of the liver. The principle of mind massage for other organs is the same. For example, without the intestinal absorption of food energy, what would the liver use to form blood and decompose poisons? Therefore, our organs, especially those involved in metabolism, are almost equally important in the treatment of sexual dysfunction.

Here is a reminder to readers: During the treatment process, you must pay attention to abstinence and do not use it as soon as you have the desire, because the treatment of any disease requires a period of time. Only then can the treatment results be stabilized. Premature application will prolong treatment time. And the gain outweighs the loss.

Once again, MINDCUROLOGY massage treats sexual dysfunction, regardless of gender or age. Of course, young people have faster treatment effects, there is no doubt about this.

