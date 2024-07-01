No matter what kind of disease is being treated, there must be a good theoretical support. Treatment methods without theoretical support are unscientific. MINDCUROLOGY is popular among readers because it is scientific, simple and efficient. This is also the biggest difference between MINDCUROLOGY and other similar healing methods. The wooden barrel theory is the best theory for MINDCUROLOGY to treat diseases. It is not only suitable for MINDCUROLOGY, but also for any method of treating diseases, including drug treatment of diseases. The first person to propose the wooden barrel theory was Mr. Dale Carnegie, who applied it to team management. It is also very suitable to apply it to disease treatment.

First, let's discuss the basic idea of ​​the wooden barrel theory. We know that the internal organs in our body play an important role in our health, so each board in the wooden barrel theory represents our internal organs: heart, liver, spleen, stomach, kidney, etc. So how does the wooden barrel theory represent the condition of the disease? The title picture of this article represents the condition of stomach disease, because the board representing the stomach is the shortest. Isn't the wooden barrel theory very simple?

Next, let's discuss why it is very difficult to treat diseases with drugs. Let's take the title picture as an example. If the stomach disease gets better after drug treatment, the wooden board representing the stomach disease will rise, and the wooden board representing the spleen will be the shortest at this time. That is to say, although the patient's stomach disease has improved, the spleen disease has been revealed (this is only a theory, the reality may be that the disease is mild and not noticed by the patient), and usually the drug treatment process has ended at this time. This is a big disadvantage of drug treatment of diseases. Treating the disease itself will consume a lot of patience of doctors and patients, so unless the disease reaches an unbearable state, few people are willing to take the initiative to see a doctor and treat the disease.

How does MINDCUROLOGY treat diseases? People who do MIND massage have the ability to self-diagnose, so once the stomach disease is cured, the spleen disease can be treated naturally. This process seems simple, but it is a very tedious process in real life. There are too many tests, blood tests, urine tests, B-ultrasound, CT, X-ray, MRI, etc. It also consumes a lot of time. MIND massage can quietly cure the disease without others noticing. There are no tedious steps, no too much time consumption. There is no misdiagnosis, no harm of drug side effects, etc.

This article only introduces the wooden barrel theory. Readers can think about more information by themselves, or write about it in my future articles. For example, how to express the wooden barrel theory of diseases in young people? How to express the wooden barrel theory of healthy elderly people? The wooden barrel theory has been applied to MINDCUROLOGY for several years, and I have not found any situation that cannot be explained by the wooden barrel theory of diseases.

