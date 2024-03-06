This area at the base of the spine is where the energies of the internal organs meet. The skin and flesh in this area should be very soft and can be pinched. If it is not soft, it means there is inflammation, which is also an external manifestation of problems in the body, especially the uterus. All gynecological diseases are closely connected with the uterus. Therefore, the energy exchange between the pelvic cavity and internal organs is controlled here, and it is the master switch that regulates the blood flow of the body, which must be unobstructed. For example, insomnia, constipation, anger, impatience, laziness, etc. are all related to it. This is also the key point in the treatment of andrological and gynecological diseases. If the blood here is smooth, unobstructed sexual desire will naturally flow freely. If the blood here is not flowing smoothly, men will feel sluggish and women will have low sexual desire.

Use your MIND to massage this area to accelerate the blood flow in this area. Blood stagnation and blockage are eliminated. Men's diseases and gynecological diseases will be cured accordingly. Don't you think it's very simple? Because the MIND is here when doing massage. It will be easy to sense where there is blockage and where there is no blockage. This is also the magic of MINDCUROLOGY. So how your MIND works depends on how you feel. You can massage your spine in a spiral motion like MIND massage for spinal disease, or you can make a circular motion around the tail of your spine, or move up and down along the side of your spine. There is only one purpose. Speed up the blood flow in this part. How to move your thoughts can be determined according to your individual circumstances. The blood flow speed is accelerated, the energy exchange between the internal organs is smoothed, and the sexual organs are replenished with sufficient energy (not just blood). Sexual ability is restored naturally.

Did you find any problems when you saw this? That is, MINDCUROLOGY's MIND massage is always based on activating the blood flow speed, and the blood flow speed is accelerated. The energy substances needed by the body's organs will be continuously transported to the required parts along with the blood. Therefore, even if the internal organs are very healthy, it is useless if the tail vertebra is blocked. This well illustrates the importance of the tail vertebrae.

What should readers who are unfamiliar with MIND massage do? Here is a simple method, which is to massage the tail vertebrae with your hands instead of your MIND. Of course, the effect of using your hands cannot be compared with the effect of using your MIND, but as long as you are willing to persist for a few days, you can still see the results. This person who often gets massages in massage parlors will also experience it. And MIND massage can be effective in just a few minutes.

"For men, the bamboo pole stands up in the middle of the night (morning erection), and for women, the lotus blossoms bloom at midnight (clitoris congestion)." Sexual desire is beautiful, and there is no sexual desire without health. There is no health without MINDCUROLOGY. I believe you must have understood this logic. The power of MINDCUROLOGY cannot be experienced without practice. Just do a few minutes of MIND massage on the tail vertebra every day to regain the feeling of youthful vitality. If you haven’t subscribed to MINDCUROLOGY yet, what are you waiting for?

Leave a comment