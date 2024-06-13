MINDCUROLOGY is loved by more and more readers, and more and more readers are interested in MIND massage techniques. MIND massage is new to everyone, so it is not very effective to explain it in theory. Today, I will give readers some metaphors to explain it. I hope it can give you some inspiration so that you can quickly get started with MIND massage techniques.

The picture accompanying today's article is a photo of a car in neutral gear. Readers all know that neutral gear means no power. At this time, no matter how you step on the accelerator, the car will not move, right? So what I want to explain is that many readers regard MIND massage as a kind of imagination technique, such as imagining a warm sphere moving in the body. It seems that this also meets the definition of MIND, with temperature, shape, and movement. However, to truly realize MIND massage, imagination alone is not enough, because imagination is false and unreal. So what kind of MIND massage is correct? That is the sense of power. Imagination can be the starting action of MIND massage, but as MIND massage continues, there will be a sense of power, just like a car is about to be put into driving gear. With a sense of power, you will feel soreness, swelling, pain, and other discomforts in the diseased part. The healthy part only has a sense of power and comfort. Therefore, with a sense of power, the movement of MIND will drive blood flow, and the purpose of MIND massage to treat diseases will be truly achieved. Are you doing it right? So if you feel that MIND massage has no effect, then it must be that you are not doing MIND massage right.

Another analogy is riding a bicycle. Every time we pedal hard, the bicycle moves forward. This is the same as MIND massage driving blood flow. If the bicycle chain falls off, no matter how hard you pedal, the bicycle will not move forward, right? No matter how hard you pedal, there is no sense of power, right? So a bicycle with a chain off is the same as a car in neutral, there is no sense of power.

Another important reason to use a bicycle as an analogy is that learning to ride a bicycle is very similar to learning MIND massage. Before learning to ride a bicycle, we will learn a lot of "bicycle riding theories", and if you don't really practice riding, I'm afraid you will never learn to ride a bicycle. If you really practice riding a bicycle, the process is very simple, right? Those "bicycle riding theories" for learning to ride a bicycle are almost useless. So once you have mastered the MIND massage technique, the MINDCUROLOGY theory is not very useful. It's not that the MINDCUROLOGY theory is useless, but that MIND massage is too simple and efficient. So the MINDCUROLOGY theory seems dispensable. Moreover, the theory of MINDCUROLOGY is very helpful for your understanding of MINDCUROLOGY. Have I explained MIND massage clearly through these metaphors? Do you understand? I hope to see your feedback and wish you a happy learning!

