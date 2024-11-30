I am a poor person and I use a cheap VPN, so the network is unstable recently and the system often makes mistakes, which results in some messages not being replied to in time and even some subscriptions being cancelled inexplicably. Please forgive me for the bad influence on my friends. For those who don’t reply in time, subscribers can try to leave comments in multiple articles, so that the probability of me seeing them will be greatly increased, because the possibility of me upgrading VPN is very small. Poverty is not a problem that can be solved in the short term. But if you master the MINDCUROLOGY technique, health problems can be improved in the short term. I am an expert in this, but I am not an expert in money. LOL

Vegetarianism is a reduction in the variety of food. How can humans, who are at the top of the food chain, be herbivores? Humans have evolved to become omnivores today, and the nutrition they want must be different from that of animals. For example, humans have no time limit for reproduction, while animals can only do so in spring. I think this must be related to humans' ability to obtain food. If humans could only eat grass, would their reproduction ability still be unlimited by time?

So why do many people still insist on being a vegetarian? Because it can cure diseases. Vegetarianism can reduce the occurrence of many diseases. This is a fact. The essence of this phenomenon is that modern medicine cannot cure diseases. The medical expenses of social families and individuals have become a heavy burden on the entire society. Why is this so? It is because modern medicine cannot cure diseases. The more diseases are treated, the more expensive they are. It is just that the current medical science has gone out of the direction. Moreover, the damage caused by drugs to the digestive system cannot be restored by drugs. So vegetarianism is actually a way to avoid diseases that cannot be cured by modern medicine, and it is also a helpless move. The emergence of MINDCUROLOGY has completely changed this situation. Diseases of the spleen and stomach can be completely cured in a short period of time. Diseases of the liver, kidneys and other internal organs can also be cured in a short period of time. Therefore, the three highs (high blood pressure, high fat, and high cholesterol) caused by food no longer exist. Therefore, vegetarianism has become an unnecessary move.

How about it? Which one would you choose between vegetarianism and MINDCUROLOGY? If you have read this article, and the environment requires you to be a vegetarian in the future, will you think of MINDCUROLOGY?

Actually, I know very little about vegetarianism, so if you have any different opinions, you are welcome to leave a message. I have no intention of being rude to vegetarians. If there is anything wrong with my article, please point it out and I will improve it or even delete it.

So in order to maintain strong human physiological functions, you still insist on being a vegetarian and don’t like MINDCUROLOGY?

