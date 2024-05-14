The article a few days ago wrote about the MIND with warmth, and there is another important element of the MIND that it has a shape. The temperature indicates the strength of the MIND, and the size of the shape indicates the scale of the MIND. Therefore, MIND can be different in different learners, and the same learner is different in different learning periods, because different learners have different grasp of MIND, and the same learner has different degrees of mastery of MIND in different periods.

Usually the shape of the MIND will become larger and more controllable as skill mastery improves. Beginners can first imagine a shape, such as a small ball, but the important thing is that when it moves in our body, it should slowly become the natural feeling of our body, and gradually lose the imaginary component. this can be identified in the following way, that is, when your MIND massage if it is correct, the MIND is unable to leave your body, If your MIND can break through the boundaries of the body and travel into the universe. Then your MIND is wrong. The reason is very simple, the MIND must achieve the purpose of activating the blood to cure the disease, and the MIND away from the body cannot do that.

In pure imagination, MIND has no temperature attribute. This is something you need to pay attention to when practicing MIND massage. Another thing to note is that when your constitution is relatively weak, the temperature of MIND is difficult to be warm, and it may be cool. As the MIND moves and the blood flow accelerates, the temperature of the MIND will increase. This may take a few minutes or several days. This is related to your MIND massage skills, massage time and physical health. O(∩_∩)O.

As you improve your mastery of the MIND massage technique, your MIND will also grow, haha, Isn't this interesting? the shape of the MIND is not as defined at first, more like a wind. A shower of rain. It runs through the body, fills the whole organ, and moves as the wind moves.

Is it true that the MIND of having a temperature, a shape, and a moving energy substance can really cure countless diseases? No matter how serious your illness is, as long as you still have a little bit of warm MIND, Rotating it In our bodies, in our organs. MIND will slowly become bigger and stronger. Slowly, the place where the MIND moves will become warm, and the blood flow will become smoother. Pain and other discomfort will disappear. The disease will be cured.

The radius of the rotating MIND is based on the organ that needs to be massaged. Try to massage the entire organ, so the rotating radius can be adjusted at any time. Convenient for massaging larger organs.

Leave a comment