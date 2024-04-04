Image Artist: Patricia Ariel

You hold all the power, wisdom and knowledge you need to heal your body, mind and soul no matter what you are going through or experiencing. Your body is so powerful, so intelligent and so capable that you need not doubt its ability to heal. Many people will have such an experience, when you are ill and incurable, or when you encounter quack is difficult to get rid of and helpless, is it not also will have such an idea, if you can treat yourself how wonderful it is a thing! Now that dream has come true. That's “MINDCUROLOGY = MIND + CURE + OLOGY”.

MINDCUROLOGY starts from the real operation law of the human body, that is, the operation law of blood to regulate the health state of the human body. Specifically, "MIND speeds up the circulation of blood. Accelerating blood circulation can clear blood stasis and blockage. When blood stasis and blockage are cleared, the disease will be cured." This theory is actually very easy to understand, for example, young people have strong blood, and the flow speed of blood is fast, they rarely get sick, and it is easier to recover from illness. The older people have a loss of blood, and the flow of blood is slow, so they are easy to get sick, and the disease is not easy to heal. The core technology of MINDCUROLOGY - the main function of MIND massage is to drive the flow rate of blood. The flow of blood is accelerated, and the disease can be cured.

It is well known that blood are the most important factors in human diseases since ancient times. For example, people will be nervous and scared when they lose blood. Worrying about death due to excessive blood loss shows the importance of blood in people's hearts. In ancient China, the idea of drinking human blood to cure diseases was even put into practice. There is also the idea of eating what makes up what, Eating blood can replenish blood. These were just early naive ideas people had about blood. If the problem of blood renewal and acceleration cannot be solved, the problem of disease treatment cannot be solved.

How is MIND massage used to replenish blood? This problem starts from where our blood comes from, Blood is the organic operation of the viscera of our body to achieve the vitality of blood, and the MIND massage can make our body organs healthy through the massage of the organs, the organs are healthy, Blood will then flourish, and the running speed will be accelerated. The disease is cured, and the process of MIND massage is not only treatment, but also diagnosis, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and strengthening. And so on a variety of effects.

And eating blood to replenish blood, eating human blood to replenish human blood is just an extremely naive and unscientific idea.

Various drugs are also difficult to achieve the effect of replenishing the blood, because most drugs need our body organs to break down and absorb. This process can cause a burden on our body organs and even damage the body organs, which mainly damage our liver and kidneys. And these two organs are vital to our bodies. Therefore, it is difficult to achieve the desired effect of drug blood supplement.

Can the MIND cure all the diseases of our body? This question can be seen in my article, "No disease in the world, only stasis and blockage". Since all the diseases in the world are a cause, blood stasis and blockage, then MINDCUROLOGY is responsible for the removal of blood stasis blockage master, so there are any diseases that can not be cured with the MIND?

The dream of self-healing has come true, So come and learn with me.

Leave a comment