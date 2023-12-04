Rhinitis, Chinese medicine, Western medicine have their own discussion, a variety of causes are difficult to understand and not easy to accept, so how to treat this difficult to cure disease? The cause is simple. That is, our internal organs function is weakened, resulting in insufficient blood supply to the nasal cavity, that is, the nasal cavity is very cold, the internal organs function is weak, it is easy to get angry, the internal organs fire up to meet the very cold nasal cavity will condense into water, why the internal organs fire will go up? It's a very simple physical phenomenon. Hot air goes up and cold air goes down. This truth in the cold area of friends will deeply understand it. In Chinese medicine, there is a saying that upper jiao fire and lower jiao cold, which is the truth.

Specifically, the cause of rhinitis is deficiency and lung heat, or deficiency or lung heat. Then the idea of massage can mainly do abdominal massage and lung massage. The idea can start from the rib parts to run down to the lower abdomen, so repeatedly run, abdominal massage will massage the spleen, stomach, liver and kidney. Lung massage, the idea can start from both sides of the lungs, gradually close to the heart, to do lung massage, in the end the heart can return. And so on.

At the same time, the nasal cavity is also the focus of your mind massage, the nasal cavity is relatively small, compared with other organs, it does not matter the beginning and end of the idea, the idea surrounds the whole nasal cavity, from the inside out, or from the outside in is OK. Or if you have enough time, you can do a mental massage of your entire head. There are only advantages and no disadvantages in doing so. Therefore, the idea of healing is the best treatment method because, the treatment is simple, there are no side effects, even if you do not do any harm, but the effect is a little slower.

So how do we know that our mind massage has seen the effect? In addition to the improvement of our disease symptoms, when we do mental massage, our body will have various reactions, such as bowel ringing and intestinal peristalsis. It is very important that the body will heat up where the idea passes through, which not all people have, most of the time, when the body is relatively healthy. Or you can deliberately use your mind to heat up a particular part of your body. In this way, the effect of mind massage will be better. But this difficulty is relatively large, beginners do not have to pursue this hot idea massage practice too much.

To sum up, why is mind-based treatment simple and efficient? It is that mind-based treatment has found the true meaning of medicine, and medicine has become very simple and efficient. So any disease can be treated. Mind medicine does not require too much difficult knowledge, everyday scientific knowledge is enough. Haha, isn't that super easy.

