Hemorrhoids this disease since ancient times, the folk have "ten men nine hemorrhoids", in fact, not only male friends in the hemorrhoids is very common, female friends are also very common hemorrhoids. And a variety of drugs is difficult to cure this common hemorrhoids disease, now the popular minimally invasive surgical therapy effect is good. But surgery does not cure the root cause. Because the affected area is in a private part, it will also make patients have doubts and suffer from gains and losses. So is there a good way to cure hemorrhoids without any drugs?

About hemorrhoids Chinese medicine there is a damp heat bet, and the idea of massage is a fever therapy, then whether in the treatment process will aggravate the symptoms of hemorrhoids disease? Practice has proved that this worry is superfluous, because the idea of massage fever does not exist wet, is pure heat, it will not aggravate the symptoms of hemorrhoids. Later, the practice of many patients also confirmed this idea. And without many of the concerns of surgery and drug therapy. It is very important that the idea of massage treatment of disease is both symptoms and root causes, why? Let's discuss this in the comments section. Everyone is very welcome to participate.

Mind massage is the best way to treat hemorrhoids instead of drugs and surgical therapy, so how to operate it, mind massage the affected area and the slightly upward part of the affected area. Or the lower abdomen. Thoughts fever, mobile massage at the same time. 10 minutes at a time. Two to three times a day is enough. Heavier hemorrhoids can last longer. And number of times. At the same time, a problem to pay attention to is that when hemorrhoids recover, do not immediately stop doing massage. It's best to stick with it for a few days to consolidate the effect. This is consistent with the treatment course theory of traditional Chinese medicine.

In the process of development, the idea of healing has also formed many of its own theories, such as, the idea of curing diseases, the theory of Zang-fu disease, the theory of fire, the theory of kidney disease priority, the theory of barrels, the theory of filling essence, and the idea of massage nearby law and so on. Theory is the basis for guiding action (mind massage), and without good theory practice becomes a groundless tree. Therefore, I often refer to these theories in my articles, or have a special article to discuss them. Hope that the mind cure enthusiasts pay more attention.

If you have any ideas or questions, please leave your valuable comments below. I'll get back to you as soon as I see it.

