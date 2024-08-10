Some subscribers believe that only hospitals and drugs can relieve pain. If you follow the following method carefully and successfully, it will subvert your traditional understanding of drug treatment.

This method is very practical, you must practice it seriously and repeatedly, and you will gradually understand the essentials of MIND massage.

Cover the painful area with your hands, and focus your mind on the painful area (people with cold hands can put their hands in clothes to warm them up first) to transfer the heat of your hands to the painful area. Adjust the strength and posture of your hands to make the feeling as strong as possible. Treat the painful area as an ice cube, and try to melt it with your mind. Slowly the pain will disappear, it's magical. Suitable for stomachache, toothache, wrist pain, headache, rheumatic pain, acne, etc. ✨ ☃ 👍 😂 👀 🤔 🐶 🌞 ✨

The longer it takes to relieve pain, the more serious the disease. Mild pain can be cured in one minute.

This little trick is something that everyone can do. Mind can cure minor illnesses, and they can also cure major illnesses. In fact, major illnesses and minor illnesses have the same pathology, and major illnesses are just the accumulation of minor illnesses. Whether you can cure a major illness depends on whether you have mastered the trick of healing with mind. After training in MIND massage, Mind can also cure various difficult and complicated diseases that cannot be cured in hospitals.

Remember！ practice, practice, practice again.

