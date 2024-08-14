MINDCUROLOGY is benefiting more and more subscribers, but there are also many problems that bother those who are eager to learn and master it. Here we summarize some typical questions and give answers so that those friends who are shy and embarrassed to ask questions can avoid the trouble of opening their mouths. LOL😁😁😁

Q: Does the method of MIND massage have anything to do with gender?

A: No, for example, the direction of rotation of MIND massage has nothing to do with gender. Men need to rotate left and women need to rotate right. This is an unscientific way to distinguish between different genders. It is also a trick to fool people. The purpose of MIND massage is to activate blood. It has no effect on gender change. In other words, it will not make men feminine or women masculine. Instead, men will become more masculine and women will become more feminine.

Q: I am currently treating some of my body's pain very well, but what about specific diseases that can be treated? For example, Alzheimer's disease.

A: In fact, there is no difference between treating specific diseases and treating simple pain. The only difference is that the corresponding organs are different and the diseases treated are different. At the same time, MIND massage also has the function of preventing diseases and strengthening the body, so MINDCUROLOGY is simple, powerful, magical and efficient.

Q: The question that subscribers are most concerned about is how long it takes to learn MINDCUROLOGY?

A: This is related to understanding, physical health, and concentration. Some people can master MIND massage techniques in a few minutes, while others need several months. The main difference lies in the different concentration. It may be difficult for a half-believing person to learn and master MIND massage techniques because it is difficult for him to concentrate on it.

Q: Is there any relationship between MINDCUROLOGY and Yoga Qigong?

A: No, that is to say, you don't need any other knowledge to learn MINDCUROLOGY. As long as you can understand my articles, you can learn and master the MIND massage technique. It can be said that yoga and qigong are outdated compared with MINDCUROLOGY. This is because MINDCUROLOGY is powerful, simple and efficient. A month of meditation will not be as effective as a few minutes of MIND massage. This is not an exaggeration. Because MINDCUROLOGY comes from yoga, but it is no longer yoga.

Q: The higher the body temperature, the better, so wouldn’t having a fever be better?

A: This is a misunderstanding. A high body temperature means that the body temperature is in a normal state, that is, the closer to 37 degrees, the better. Fever is pathological, so it has no reference value.

Q: How to quickly master MINDCUROLOGY skills?

A: It’s very simple, read more, ask more, and do MIND massage more.

Q: When is the best time to have a MIND massage?

A: Morning and evening are better, 10 to 20 minutes each time. If you have time at noon, you can do it for 10 to 20 minutes.

Leave a comment

❤️healthier 👉Learn MINDCUROLOGY

❤️Richer 👉Invest in MINDCUROLOGY