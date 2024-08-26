MINDCUROLOGY creates cures. Pharmacy creates customers. In my communication with subscribers, I found that many people still remain in the illusion that drugs can cure diseases and cannot change their ideas. So I wrote this article to give you an intuitive comparison.

It is undeniable that medicine can indeed cure diseases. When I was a child, I had a severe cold and it was the injection of penicillin that saved my life. So I have always believed that medicine can cure diseases, but my quality of life is very poor because of my poor physical condition. But I did not doubt that this had anything to do with penicillin. It was not until I was about 50 years old that I suffered from multiple diseases again, and I went to the hospital to see a doctor many times but could not be cured. I had no choice but to accept the reality that medicine could not cure diseases, and then I relied on my own research on MINDCUROLOGY to cure diseases. Fortunately, I succeeded. At the same time, I also discovered the various disadvantages of drug treatment.

Effect: One is fast, the other is slow. One is good, the other is bad. MINDCUROLOGY It only takes minutes to cure a minor illness, and days or weeks to cure a serious illness. Moreover, MINDCUROLOGY has the ability to self-diagnose diseases, eliminating many tedious steps of drug treatment.

Pharmacy seems to have cured the disease, but in fact it only cured the symptoms. The health condition will be much worse than before. This terrible condition is not a big deal when we are young, and we can recover from the damage caused by drugs quickly. However, once we are older and our immunity decreases, it is not easy to recover from the damage caused by drugs.

After MINDCUROLOGY recovers from the disease, the body will feel healthier than before the disease. Because MINDCUROLOGY does not involve drugs, there is no drug harm, and the treatment effect is very efficient, accurate, fast, and without side effects.

The theory of pharmacy is complicated and lacks focus. It does not fundamentally solve the cause and treatment of the disease, while MINDCUROLOGY is just the opposite. Although the theory is simple, it finds the fundamental method of the occurrence, development and cure of the disease. A simple example is that penicillin can cure the disease, but it also kills many beneficial bacteria in the body, giving people the illusion that the cure is fast and accurate, but our body has to recover from the double damage of the disease and the drug. It is really very difficult. MINDCUROLOGY only speeds up blood flow, which may seem simple, but it is the best way to cure diseases and improve immunity at the same time. Therefore, the body will be healthier and more energetic after MINDCUROLOGY is cured. MINDCUROLOGY can also cure many minor ailments, such as paronychia, psoriasis, acne, etc., making your health more perfect.

Because MINDCUROLOGY is self-healing, there is no need for the participation of others, so health can be controlled by oneself. This is a very wonderful thing, and because there is no involvement of drugs and no superstition. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY is extremely safe. You can rest assured to do MIND massage. There is no need to have any concerns.

One needs to learn, the other does not, just passively accept. The need to learn is the only disadvantage of MINDCUROLOGY. Once you master the massage skills, you will benefit for life.

