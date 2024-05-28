Numbness of the hands and feet in medical terms can be written hundreds, thousands of articles. It's just words that the average person can't understand, can't accept, can't understand. Not only that, but there's no cure for numbness in the hands and feet. This is the tragedy of modern medicine, more and more complex, but less and less able to treat disease. MINDCUROLOGY, on the other hand, makes disease treatment simple and scientific. MINDCUROLOGY discovered that the essence of disease is the speed of blood movement. Therefore, if the blood runs fast, the disease is eliminated, and if the blood runs slowly, the disease is born. MIND massage is a booster that speeds up blood flow. With the MIND massage, the blood can be accelerated, which is the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY.

How to treat numbness of hands and feet with MINDCUROLOGY? First of all, the cause of numbness in the hands and feet is mainly in the spine, the spine is the highway of the human body, responsible for the delivery of nutrients generated by the viscera organs to every place of the body, including the hands and feet, and once the spine problems (bruising), the nutrients generated by the viscera organs can not be timely delivered to the hands and feet, our hands and feet due to the lack of nutrients will produce numbness. The spine is also an important place for energy exchange in internal organs.

Know the cause of the treatment of the targeted is very strong, the MIND massage the spine can be, here mainly the spiral operation mode is more suitable for spinal massage. The MIND spirals up the spine, Start from the tailbone to the top of the head, then spirals down to the tailbone. so repeatedly, Mild numbness of the hands and feet can be cured in a few days. Each MIND massage should not be less than 10 minutes, not less than twice a day. Once in the morning and once in the evening.

If the hands and feet numbness is more serious patients in addition to the MIND massage spine accident but also do the liver and kidney and other organs MIND massage, the truth is very simple, if the viscera organs also have problems can not produce enough nutrients, hands and feet also can not get enough nutrition and numbness. This is not a big problem for MINDCUROLOGY, but the treatment time is longer. Healing may take several days, At the same time, the MIND massaging these places is also a good way to treat cervical spondylosis, periarthritis of shoulder, facial paralysis, depression, and even leukemia.

MINDCUROLOGY is very simple from theory to practice, but it is the most scientific, so once you master the MIND massage technology is the magic weapon to master no disease. With it, you will no longer fear the disease. Life will be good again. How wonderful is a life without fear of disease! The confidence of not being afraid of disease not only comes from a smart soul, but also from a healthy body.

Leave a comment