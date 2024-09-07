A few days ago, a cataract patient asked me whether MINDCUROLOGY can cure cataracts. If you are interested, you can refer to the original text and click on the text link. I said of course it can, just do liver MIND massage. He asked in confusion, what is the relationship between cataracts and liver? I said that our eye diseases are related to the liver. So curing liver diseases will naturally cure eye diseases. He said it was incomprehensible. I also couldn't give strong evidence. In fact, I based it on the statement of traditional Chinese medicine, and I actually have doubts about this statement. Because there is not enough reason to prove it.

Before we draw a conclusion, let's look at two examples:

The first example is Tyson and LeBron James, Tyson and ordinary people fighting boxing. James may not be beaten badly, but when Tyson fights with ordinary people, no one may be able to withstand a punch, so because James was not injured, it can be concluded that Tyson did not fight with James, but only with ordinary people. Isn't this conclusion ridiculous?

The second example is. Several people in the same room are infected with the same virus at the same time. But the symptoms of infection are different. So it cannot be interpreted that the virus is targeting the person with the most severe symptoms.

What conclusion can we draw from these two examples? Liver disease does not coexist with eye disease, that is, liver disease and eye disease are not necessarily related. That is, the health of the liver has almost the same impact on all organs of the body. And the eyes are just the ordinary people in the first example and the weak person in the second example. So, the cataract patient and I are not wrong, haha, but we are not right. I don't know if you understand, dear subscribers? If you don't understand, please leave a message below to discuss.

This discovery doesn't mean much to any of us. But it is of great significance to medicine and disease treatment. It also explains the harm of drugs to the human body. Is that right? So have the people who invented targeted drugs discovered this secret? Or maybe not?

From this discovery, we can see that the role of drugs in the treatment of diseases is both beneficial and harmful. At the same time, it also verifies that diseases are not terrible, but just blood stasis. It also tells us that it is difficult for drugs to work on diseases such as Cancer, diabetes, depression Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

MINDCUROLOGY is not a drug, and it does not have any side effects of drugs. The positive effect of MIND massage is to speed up blood flow. And this positive effect is the same for every internal organ of the human body. That is, any disease is within the scope of treatment of MIND massage. The healing effect is incomparable to that of medicine.

I hope that cataract patient can also see this article.

