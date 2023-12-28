This article assumes that you are already familiar with MINDCUROLOGY, if not, please take a look at my previous articles. Otherwise, you may not learn anything after reading, and may not be able to understand the content of my article. Because MINDCUROLOGY is new to everyone. There is not much previous knowledge to draw on. Fortunately, MINDCUROLOGY is very simple, easy to understand, and learning it won't take much time or energy.

Let's take a look at the formation process of neurasthenia, in fact, every one of us has had the experience of neurasthenia, such as a disturbing thing will make us sleepless all night, right? Often insomnia for a long time, will suffer from nervous breakdown. Then the very simple thing is that neurasthenia first hurts our heart, causing heart blood loss, and will hurt the liver and kidneys over time. Eventually, systemic disease develops. The pain was terrible.

Neurasthenia is easy to get, but not easy to treat. This fact must be deeply experienced by friends who suffer from nervous breakdown. Because neurasthenia is purely a disease related to qi and blood, and has nothing to do with viruses and bacteria, and antibiotics appear to be powerless. Other vitamins and so on are just placebos, with little effect.

The idea of treating neurasthenia effect and any? It was pretty easy. All you have to do is do a mindfulness massage every day. The liver, the kidneys, the heart. Another very important organ is the spine, and you must also do a mental massage every day. The function of the heart, liver and kidneys will be improved soon after the mind massage, and the blood supply to the heart will be improved. Neurasthenia will then improve the problem, insist on a few days can be cured.

We know that neurasthenia is largely caused by a high degree of mental tension, and concentrating on mental massage is also a good medicine to relieve nervous tension, isn't it?

Therefore, the idea of treating neurasthenia, not only the function of the viscera has been repaired, so that the nervous system has also been well repaired. The repair of the functions of the five viscera and six organs breaks off the material basis of neurasthenia. Therefore, the idea of treating neurasthenia is very simple and effective, and the effect is very good. It can be described as treating both symptoms and root causes. And it's a cure. If you suffer from insomnia or nervous breakdown, start learning my ideas as soon as possible.

If you have any ideas or questions, please leave your valuable comments below. I'll get back to you as soon as I see it.

