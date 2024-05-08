The reason why MINDCUROLOGY can cure diseases is that the concept of MIND has made great progress in the definition of the concept of previous mind, and this progress is a great progress in the scientific treatment of mind, and it is also a great progress in the scientific treatment of diseases, and This is the scientific basis on which MINDCUROLOGY can cure diseases. The definition of MINDCUROLOGY’s MIND is this, "MIND : The definition of MIND here is an energy substance that has temperature, shape, and can move. This is different from the usual definition of MIND. It is also the key to learning and mastering MINDCUROLOGY." .

We know that human body temperature decreases with age. That is, the body temperature is high when you are young, and the body temperature is low when you are older. This also shows that temperature is an important indicator of human health. At the same time, the health of different organs of our body is also closely related to temperature, the high temperature is healthy, and the low temperature is not healthy. movement of the warm MIND in the body will bring about the acceleration of blood movement, and when the blood movement accelerates, The body temperature will rise and blood blockage will be cleared. The lesions will also be removed. Then disease is cured. Unobstructed blood flow will increase body temperature. This is the same as the reason why exercise can activate blood circulation. which is the principle of MINDCUROLOGY.

The MINDCUROLOGY to cure the disease does not have the previous function of talking to the body, etc., because talking to the body, telling the body "you love it very much, you cherish it very much" and so on, these words are not effective, it can be said that it is playing the piano to the cow. It doesn't have any real effect. Because these speech therapies are psychological comfort at best.

And MINDCUROLOGY is closely related to the body by definition, when the MIND moves, it is just a silent command, No need to speak, this is to borrow a phrase from one of my top students, "The movement of the MIND is as simple as the movement of the eyeballs". What does this process require us to do? It seems there is, but it seems there is nothing. Ha ha. It's so simple that it's hard to express. The movement of MIND is the process of MIND massage, which is the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY. Have you figured out the relationship between body temperature, health and MIND?

