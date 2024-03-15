lumbar disc herniation

"Lumbar disc herniation is a common disease. The cause is mainly problems with the nucleus pulposus, annulus fibrosus and cartilage plate of the lumbar intervertebral disc. Especially the nucleus pulposus has different changes. Under external force factors, the annulus fibrosus of the intervertebral disc ruptures and the nucleus pulposus tissue It protrudes from the rupture to the rear or into the spinal canal, causing the adjacent nerve roots to be stimulated and compressed, resulting in waist pain. There are 5 lumbar vertebrae, from top to bottom, with the help of intervertebral discs, ligaments, and joints, stacked like stacks of logs " This is an explanation of lumbar disc herniation obtained through an Internet search. It seems very scientific and professional. However, in daily life, it is rare to see cases of cured lumbar disc herniation. This is the tragedy of medicine. It seems scientific but cannot cure diseases. Why? The answer is: the root cause of the disease has not been found, so it cannot be cured.

So what is the root cause of lumbar disc herniation? The answer is that in the internal organs of our body (organs responsible for metabolism), the bone lesions that cause lumbar disc herniation are not just problems with the bones themselves, but problems with the supply of nutrients required by the diseased bones. That is, there is a problem with the internal organs of the body, that is, there is a problem with the liver, kidneys, etc.

This is the reason why current medicine has developed various drugs and various surgical treatments with poor efficacy. Diseases of the internal organs of the body lead to weakening of the body's metabolic function, untimely supply of nutrients (blood) to the lumbar intervertebral disc, coupled with the influence of external forces, such as overexertion. Lumbar disc herniation occurs.

Some people must think that my statement is not as scientific and professional as that of medical experts. In fact, this is also a major advantage of MINDCUROLOGY, because MINDCUROLOGY is not as long-winded as current medicine. MINDCUROLOGY itself has the functions of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and physical fitness, and has formed its own scientific system. And simple and efficient. So learning MINDCUROLOGY is also a very simple process.

After writing this, you must know how to treat lumbar disc herniation, which is to massage the liver and kidneys with MIND, and massage the lumbar disc area with MIND as a supplement. Is the treatment concept different? The reason is very simple. When the liver and kidneys are healthy, the nutrients in the lumbar intervertebral disc will be naturally supplied in a timely manner. The lumbar disc herniation is cured.

Therefore, current medicine has taken a huge detour and is extremely complicated. It seems scientific, but in fact it is indeed scientific. But it just can’t cure the disease. It is just that the blood supply is the essence of the disease has not been found.

If you like to discuss the scientific nature of MINDCUROLOGY, you can leave a message. Dissenting opinions are also very welcome.