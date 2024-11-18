Immunity is the body's ability to fight diseases, viruses and bacteria, and the strength of immunity is the strength of the body's physique. So any improvement in immunity is a very important issue. Immunity is the unique ability of MINDCUROLOGY, and drugs cannot.

First, let’s take a look at whether drugs can improve immunity? Most drugs deal with viruses and bacteria, such as antibiotics. While drugs eliminate viruses and bacteria, they will also eliminate some bacteria that are beneficial to the human body. I don’t know whether there are viruses that are beneficial to our human body, but it is a fact that there are many viruses that do no direct harm to our human body. Therefore, drugs do not contribute much to improving our body's immunity, and may even be harmful to our body's immunity. We can get the answer to this by observing patients who have been taking medication for a long time. None of the patients who took it long-term actually had improved immunity. Really do not have. Never seen even one.

So is exercise a good way to improve immunity? Such as cycling, running, etc. Exercise is limited by time, money, etc. The most important thing is that exercise is limited by physical fitness. Many people are not suitable for exercise. Especially patients with some special diseases. Whereas, MIND massage has no time limit, no age limit, no money limit, and so on. Therefore, it is a necessary medical cure for everyone. At the same time, MIND massage is also a kind of MIND gymnastics, which has the same effect on activating the blood.

The core technology of MINDCUROLOGY is MIND massage. MIND massage aims at activating blood. The movement of MIND promotes the rapid movement of blood. The rapid movement of blood achieves the purpose of improving the activity of human organs. That is the purpose of improving immunity. When immunity is provided, the probability of the human body getting sick is lowered. The human body will be healthier. The ability to resist viruses and bacteria is also improved. If you don't get sick, you don't need to take medicine. Only when the human body's health enters a virtuous cycle. Just getting healthier. As for people who take medicine, their health is a vicious cycle, which means they become increasingly unhealthy.

Do you have any good ways to improve your immunity? You might as well say it and share it with everyone.

Leave a comment

MINDCUROLOGY Learner 👉 Click Here

MINDCUROLOGY Investor 👉 Click Here