In the past few decades, I have met more than ten mentally ill patients, both male and female, young and old, some receiving treatment and some not. But the ending is not cured, some commit suicide, some disappear, which is quite tragic. Others are also not cured, but the ending may be slightly better. Are mentally ill patients more miserable than cancer patients? Because mentally ill patients not only suffer themselves, but their families are also suffering. So why is mental illness so difficult to cure? Because no one has ever looked for the causes of mental illness from the physical aspects of their illness. From my personal experience and the experience of patients with depression in the past, I can infer that the causes of mental illness have profound physical causes.

Leave a comment

Usually the pathogenesis of mental illness is that the gap between the patient's psychological expectations and reality is too large. The physical cause of this situation is liver and kidney dysfunction. In addition, it is affected by diet and living environment. Here is an old story. An old couple gave birth to a son. Because they had a son in their old age, they spoiled him. Unfortunately, this son suffered from manic psychosis and caused many troubles. After trying every means to educate him without results, they decided to give up their efforts, so they tied him to a tree when he was not prepared, did not provide him with food, and let him fend for himself. So as not to cause trouble for them again. But on the seventh day of their son being tied up, they found that he (the son) was dying, but at the same time they also found that his eyes seemed to be different from the previous mental state. They saw a hint of kindness and the meaning of seeking help. After discussing, the kind old couple decided to untie their mentally ill son and give him water. What they didn't expect was that their son was cured of mental illness because of these seven days of hunger (healing).

Let's analyze what happened during these seven days? I think any language is futile. The only thing that really worked was hunger, and the result of hunger was changes in the body. That is, changes in the liver and kidneys, the most important organs in our body. Maybe there are other organs involved, but this is a very simple matter for MINDCUROLOGY.

With the above analysis, curing mental illness is a relatively simple matter. In the past, I mistakenly believed that mentally ill patients could not learn MINDCUROLOGY, but in fact, many mentally ill patients have high IQs. With the help of drugs, mentally ill patients can have a long period of non-mental illness, so patients can have enough time to learn and master MIND massage techniques to do liver and kidney massage. And massage of other organs. After the body recovers through MIND massage, it will narrow the gap between the patient's psychological expectations and reality. Although some psychological expectations cannot be compensated, such as divorce, spouse cheating, etc., making it difficult to cure this part of patients. But being able to cure some mentally ill patients is also a very big progress.

MIND massage will not only make our body stronger, but also our will and self-confidence stronger. The health of body and mind is the powerful force to resist and cure mental illness.

The same principle applies to the cure of autism and ADHD.

❤️ I want to be healthier 👉 Learn MINDCUROLOGY

❤️ I want to be Richer 👉 Invest in MINDCUROLOGY