In medicine heart disease can be divided into many types, hereditary or congenital heart disease, coronary heart disease, inflammatory heart disease, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and so on, many kinds. How to treat heart disease with MINDCUROLOGY? First of all, there is no concept of a disease name in the list of diseases for MINDCUROLOGY, that is, "there is no disease in the world, only bruises and blockage." All diseases can be classified as stasis and blockage of blood, that is, the obstructed blood. with different types of heart attacks, It's just different areas of obstructed blood.

Specific practice to do MIND massage is two parts, one is the heart part, do heart MIND massage if the effect is good can continue to do, gradually the symptoms of heart disease will slowly improve until healed. If you feel bad, or even uncomfortable, you should stop doing heart MIND massage, the reason is that the root of heart disease is not in the heart but in other organs, such as the kidney, for example, like the car's water tank (kidney) is open, you also refuel will only burn the engine (heart). Therefore, if the heart feels uncomfortable, you can stop doing heart MIND massage, and instead do kidney MIND massage, If the kidneys become healthy over time, and then do MIND heart massage, the effect will come out. The discomfort goes away. MINDCUROLOGY for heart disease I am talking about is very simple for beginners, but it is a goal that cannot be achieved by any other medical means. Welcome to leave a message to express your opinion.

In practice, First, person who may do the MIND massage is not necessarily the kidney, but also the spleen and stomach, the liver, and so on. You can do different parts of the body in specific situations, this is very simple, because the MIND to cure the disease itself has the ability to diagnose the disease, the MIND can find the part of the disease when running in the body, and continue to run in the disease part (massage) can treat the disease. Simple and amazing. And efficient.

To say again, the basic MIND massage, that is, the MIND must always move, and do not stop, once the movement stop will not reach the purpose of active blood(speed up blood flow), it will not reach the purpose of treatment, remember, remember.

Are you still hesitating over how easy it is to do something with your MIND? Take action quickly, without action there is no healthy future. Do not act, you will never realize how amazing and efficient MINDCUROLOGY is, it is better to act quickly. Regardless of whether you are healthy or not, because MINDCUROLOGY has the function of curing diseases and strengthening the body, it is really a pity that you seen MINDCUROLOGY but do not use it. It may become a lifelong regret for you. LOL

