The core technology of the mysterious MINDCUROLOGY is the MIND massage, and the MIND massage is the foundation of the MINDCUROLOGY. There's no MINDCUROLOGY without MIND massage. Many of China's ancient health technologies involve mind healing, but they do not solve the core technology of good mind massage and do not get the actual effect of real and effective. Today I'm going to tell you what a MIND massage should look like.

The theoretical basis of MINDCUROLOGY is "When MIND moves, it promotes blood flow and accelerates blood flow, which can achieve the purpose of treating diseases.". This is something I occasionally saw on the Internet after I invented the MINDCUROLOGY, which should be a classic conclusion summed up by ancient Chinese. For more information, please refer to the footnotes in the article, but look at the ancient understanding.

The understanding of the ancients is that "the Mind can be kept still after moving to the Dantian (located below the navel), which is called Mind guarding the Dantian.". In this process, Mind only moves once and then no longer moves. How does immobility drive the movement of blood? Or simply put, the mind runs only once during this mind massage. This greatly reduces the effect of mind massage. It can be seen that the ancients' understanding of MINDCUROLOGY is still in its infancy, and there is no scientific definition of MIND. The three energy attributes of MIND only mention movement, and the temperature and shape attributes are missing. There is no scientific definition of MIND. It just causes a lot of misunderstandings. The treatment effect cannot be perfect.

Some ancient people's way of treating diseases with mind is to imagine mind as the wriggling movements of worms. This is also unscientific, because the imagination is false, and MIND does not have the three scientific attributes. Not very different from superstition. There is no need to talk about the therapeutic effect.

So how to do a real MIND massage? Not everyone of us can do very effective MIND massage at any time. This is because when the MIND massage, the MIND needs a preparation stage, which is similar to pumping with a pump, there is no pressure feeling of gas at the beginning, After we do a few pumping movements, the pressure will gradually increase. MIND massage is very similar to this. Or take riding a bicycle as an example, the bicycle with the chain off will not walk no matter how hard you pedal (for the MIND can not drive the effect of blood running), and there will be no resistance feeling, and the bicycle with the chain not only the bicycle can walk, you will also feel the resistance of moving forward. For the MIND, the MIND of resistance will drive the running of blood, blood run up, Blockage of blood stasis will be cleared, the body temperature will rise, and the effect of treatment can be achieved.

The article is short, but to understand that it takes a few of reading, not because my MINDCUROLOGY of how hard it is to cure, but because this is something completely new. And many of them are in opposition to your current knowledge. So you need to understand before you learn.