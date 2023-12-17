The core technology of the mysterious mind healing is the mind massage, and the mind massage is the foundation of the mind healing. There's no mind healing without mind massage. Many of China's ancient health technologies involve mental healing, but they do not solve the core technology of good mental massage and do not get the actual effect of real and effective. Today I'm going to tell you what a mind massage should look like.

The theoretical basis of mind cure is "will to qi, qi to blood, blood is not born". This is something I occasionally saw on the Internet after I invented the idea of healing, which should be a classic conclusion summed up by ancient Chinese. Let us not discuss his meaning, but look at the ancient understanding.

For example, Qigong(A form of Chinese kung fu) means to keep Elixir field(It's about a centimeter below the navel), this "keep" word is a good explanation of Qigong's understanding of the idea of healing, the idea to Elixir field will not move it! How does immobility drive the movement of Qi and blood? Or simply put, the mind runs only once during this mind massage. This greatly reduces the effect of mental massage. Then some people will say that Qigong is talking about strengthening the body rather than curing diseases, in fact, martial medicine is the same origin, the body is naturally strong without disease, so the idea of healing is to cure and strengthen the body at the same time. It can cure diseases and strengthen the body. So, are the ideas involved in Qigong very flawed?

The process of healing with the idea in the technique is to imagine the idea as a dynamic thing, such as worms, etc., which seems to always ensure the dynamic of the idea, but this is only imagination, that is, it is very likely to fail to imagine, because there is no my idea of healing in the technique. The scientific definition of the idea is that "the idea has temperature, shape, shape, etc." And can move energy matter." Do you understand? It doesn't matter if I don't understand, because my idea of healing or new things needs time to understand and popularize. Please subscribe to my article. Take a systematic look and you'll gain a whole new perspective on health, and even life.

Not everyone of us can do very effective mental massage at any time. This is because when the idea of massage, the idea needs a preparation stage, which is similar to pumping with a pump, there is no pressure feeling of gas at the beginning, and the empty feeling will slowly have enough pressure feeling of gas after a few times. Mind massage is very similar to this. Or take riding a bicycle as an example, the bicycle with the chain off will not walk no matter how hard you pedal (for the idea can not drive the effect of Qi and blood running), and there will be no resistance feeling, and the bicycle without the chain not only the bicycle can walk, you will also feel the resistance of moving forward. For the idea, the idea of resistance will drive the operation of Qi and blood, qi and blood run up, the body temperature will rise, and the effect of treatment can be achieved.

The article is short, but to understand that it takes a lot of reading, not because my idea of how hard it is to cure, but because this is something completely new. And many of them are in opposition to your current knowledge. So you need to understand before you learn.

If you have any ideas or questions, please leave your valuable comments below.

