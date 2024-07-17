First of all, we need to know what Alzheimer's disease is. Subscribers who are interested in the medical definition of Alzheimer's disease can Google it, so I won't repeat it. What I want to say is, how does MINDCUROLOGY view Alzheimer's disease? One thing to note is that the brain of Alzheimer's disease is not working well. Simply put, the blood in the brain flows too slowly and the blood supply is insufficient. What causes this? Putting aside the reasons of the brain itself, it is very important that the functions of the internal organs have been disabled. Or a certain organ is relatively disabled. As a result, the blood supply to the brain is insufficient and slow. This also causes the brain to become disabled. Therefore, Alzheimer's disease is not just a problem of the brain, but is caused by the dysfunction of many organs in the body. This is also the reason why Alzheimer's disease is more common among the elderly.

So how to treat Alzheimer's disease? Other than MINDCUROLOGY, it seems that only organ transplantation can do the job, but it is unrealistic to replace multiple organs in the body. Drug treatment is even more impossible. And it is very likely that Alzheimer's disease is related to excessive use of drugs. Because drugs can damage the kidneys, liver, etc.

It is relatively simple to treat Alzheimer's disease with MINDCUROLOGY. Each movement of MIND massage accelerates the blood flow in the body, which is an action to treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease. What is special is that MIND massage can be done on the brain alone, and the effect is even more obvious. Therefore, the difficulty of treating Alzheimer's disease for MINDCUROLOGY lies in whether the patient's consciousness can still complete MIND massage, rather than the MINDCUROLOGY technology itself. For subscribers who have mastered the MIND massage skills, the chance of suffering from Alzheimer's disease should be zero.

Patients who do not know the MIND massage technique can only rely on strong willpower to cure Alzheimer's disease. If you believe my analysis of Alzheimer's disease, the patient's family can help with the treatment. That is manual massage, which can easily show the effect in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

No Disease in the World, Only Stasis and Blockage. Moving door hinges will never corrode. Moving water will never rot. Fast-flowing blood will not cause illness.

Person who understand Alzheimer's disease don't know how to treat it. MINDCUROLOGY can treat Alzheimer's disease without understanding it. No matter how smart a brain is, it will miss out on health if it doesn't learn MINDCUROLOGY.

